As Yung Kee Restaurant's first contemporary brand, Yung's Bistro embodies the philosophy of "Taste of Art, Made with Heart." The brand preserves the authentic flavors of traditional Cantonese cuisine and Hong Kong's unique food culture while presenting them through a modern lens. In 2024, the brand opened its second location at Taikoo Place. Situated in the Taikoo Piazza with distinctive interior design and a spacious outdoor terrace, the restaurant continues its innovative interpretation of Cantonese cuisine while embracing sustainable design concepts, creating a stylish dining destination that combines culinary excellence with leisure.

Located in the heart of Hong Kong, Yung Kee Restaurant is a culinary institution steeped in history and local culture. Growing alongside Hong Kong for over eight decades, the restaurant has attracted countless tourists and local gastronomes with its signature charcoal-roasted specialties and authentic Cantonese cuisine at various price points. The four-story dining space offers unique experiences, while preserving local culture through its distinctive architecture and carefully curated historical artifacts, creating a Living Museum where guests can immerse themselves in art and culture.

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.