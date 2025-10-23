Tolaram is a family-owned, professionally managed business headquartered in Singapore, investing in emerging markets to build brands that drive growth. Established in 1948, Tolaram has evolved from a single retail shop into a diversified global enterprise spanning consumer goods, fintech, infrastructure, and industrial sectors across Africa, Asia, and Europe. Across Africa and the Middle East, Tolaram is among the largest consumer goods companies, producing and distributing food, beverage, personal and home care products with partners including Indofood, Arla, Kellanova, Colgate-Palmolive and Diageo. In Nigeria, Tolaram developed and operates Lagos Free Zone with an integrated deep seaport, Lekki Port. About Toyota Tsusho Toyota Tsusho Group is committed to the mission: "Passing on a better Earth to the children of the future". Operating in over 130 countries, the Group contributes to building a prosperous and sustainable society through diverse business activities. In Africa, under the vision "WITH AFRICA FOR AFRICA", the Group is actively engaged in four business sectors: Mobility, Green Infra, Healthcare, and Consumer. With approximately 23,000 employees across all 54 African nations, the Group has contributed to local economic development for more than 170 years. Its commitment goes beyond solving social issues—Toyota Tsusho Group aims to create long-term value and envisions a sustainable future "for the future children of Africa".

