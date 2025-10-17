Two ultra-luxury freehold developments on prestigious Wireless Road officially named Upper House Residences Bangkok and The Wireless Residences by Upper House

The World’s First Upper House Branded Residences Launch in Bangkok

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 October 2025 -, a joint venture between City Realty and Swire Properties, andproudly announce a strategic partnership to bring the internationally acclaimedbrand to Bangkok. This collaboration introduces, the world's first Upper House branded residences, andextending the brand's renowned hospitality to residential living. These two ultra-luxury freehold residential towers, situated on Bangkok's prestigious Wireless Road, offer panoramic views of Lumphini Park and Benjakitti Park, while being steps away from the city's premier shopping destinations, five-star hotels, international schools, and embassies.This landmark project presents world-class design and hospitality together with a commitment to sustainability, setting a new benchmark for premium living in Southeast Asia. With construction commencing in April 2025 and completion expected by 2030, these high-quality residences represent a significant milestone for Bangkok's luxury property market.is a collection of refined, highly individual properties managed by Swire Hotels, renowned for their distinctive designs and exceptional service. The brand's flagship property, Upper House Hong Kong, was ranked among the top five hotels in The World's 50 Best Hotels for 2023 and 2024, and was awarded a coveted Two Keys rating in the inaugural global MICHELIN Keys selection in 2025. The Houses in Chengdu and Shanghai have each been awarded One MICHELIN Key. With six hotels currently operating across Hong Kong, the Chinese Mainland and the United States, and five additional hotels under development in the Chinese Mainland and Japan, Swire Hotels continues to expand its presence in the region., said, "In unveiling the world's first-ever Upper House Branded Residences, we are proud to place Bangkok at the forefront of global luxury living. This pioneering partnership combines Upper House's iconic identity with City Dynamic's vision to create timeless and transformative living spaces that can be enjoyed for generations. We are excited to draw on the understated luxury and commitment to excellence that has made the Upper House so successful, to set a new benchmark for branded residences in Bangkok."added, "Our partnership with Swire Hotels provides additional appeal to Upper House Residences Bangkok and The Wireless Residences by Upper House in addition to its prestigious location on Wireless Road and the rare opportunity for freehold ownership at Bangkok's most coveted address. Following acclaimed residential developments such as OPUS Hong Kong and EDEN Singapore, this exciting development offers buyers the chance to own the next masterpiece in Swire Properties' collection of landmark residences.", said, "Upper House Residences Bangkok and The Wireless Residences by Upper House herald an exciting new chapter in Upper House's remarkable story, bringing world-renowned design and luxury hospitality to residential living. This milestone venture in Southeast Asia sets the stage for future business expansion, driven by a clear vision as the group extends its presence across international markets."Located on Wireless Road, in the heart of Bangkok's business district, Upper House Residences Bangkok and The Wireless Residences by Upper House integrate wellness and sustainability with timeless design, brought to life through a collaboration with world-class design partners to deliver an exceptional living experience. The architecture, shaped bythrough F&P (Thailand) Ltd., focuses on proportion, light, and orientation, whilecreates gardens and sky terraces to bring nature into daily life.The two projects are distinguished by their interior design approach. Upper House Residences Bangkok, a 52-storey tower comprising 156 units, offers an immersive brand experience. From its interior design to the full-suite of amenities and wellness programmes available for residents, it represents a complete expression of the Upper House brand. Interiors byblend warmth, texture, and everyday comfort with hospitality-inspired design, while wellness facilities, created in collaboration with global wellness specialist, deliver a holistic living experience. The Wireless Residences by Upper House, a 71-storey tower with 239 units, is designed by, incorporating local context and functional elements. The Wireless Residences also feature front-of-house services managed by Upper House, ensuring residents experience the brand's signature hospitality.Hashtag: #CityDynamic

CITY DYNAMIC

Founded in February 2023, City Dynamic is a visionary joint venture between two leading real estate developers: City Realty Company Limited from Thailand and Swire Properties Limited from Hong Kong. This strategic partnership blends the strengths of both companies, combining architectural innovation with a deep understanding of local knowhow and real estate insights from diverse global markets. City Dynamic is poised to address the evolving needs of tomorrow while enhancing the lifestyles of today. The collaboration not only brings together expertise from two dynamic regions but also reflects a shared vision of innovation, elegance, and forward-thinking design. With this powerful alliance, City Dynamic seeks to redefine the future of real estate development.



CITY REALTY COMPANY (CRC)

Founded in Bangkok in 1987, City Realty Co., Ltd, stands as one of Thailand's leading property developers with members of the Sophonpanich family as its majority shareholders. Under the leadership of Mr. Chali Sophonpanich, the group has developed a quality portfolio of premium projects in Thailand and abroad, including the renowned Chatrium Hotels & Residences, mixed use Emporium Tower & Shopping Complex, rental residences including Bangkok Garden, office towers such as Sathorn City Tower and Asia Centre, as well as two prestigious Shrewsbury International School Bangkok campuses. With meticulous site-selection underpinning all its developments, City Realty has consistently pioneered projects that redefine their neighborhood and Thailand's real estate landscape.



SWIRE PROPERTIES LIMITED (SPROPS)

Established in Hong Kong in 1972, Swire Properties is a leading developer of commercial, retail, hotel and residential properties with a particular focus on mixed-use developments at prime locations. Over the years, the Company has built industry-redefining projects including the luxury shopping mall Pacific Place; The Upper House (Top 5 of The World's 50 Best Hotels in 2023 & 2024); and world-class residential properties OPUS HONG KONG – by the legendary architect Frank Gehry, and EDEN in Singapore – by eminent designer Thomas Heatherwick of Heatherwick Studio. Swire Properties is also renowned for its pioneering sustainability efforts and is currently ranked No. 1 in the Dow Jones Best-in-Class World Index 2024 (formerly known as Dow Jones Sustainability World Index) in the Real Estate Management & Development Industry category. The Company is Hong Kong-listed and is a member of the Hong Kong-listed international conglomerate Swire Pacific – which comprises the core businesses of Property, Beverages and Aviation, as well as new areas of growth, such as healthcare.



SWIRE HOTELS

Swire Hotels creates and manages distinctive hotels in Hong Kong, the Chinese Mainland and the United States under two brands, Upper House and EAST, providing unscripted and authentic experiences for travellers who seek originality, style and personalised service.



Upper House is a group of refined, highly individual Houses, apartments and residences that offer a distinctive approach to luxury. From Hong Kong to Shanghai and Chengdu, each House is a sophisticated, singular work of design, created by talented architects to reflect the unique character of its surroundings. Upcoming openings include Houses in Shenzhen, Xi'an, and Tokyo, as well as branded residences in Bangkok, extending its signature unscripted hospitality to those who seek a different, intimate, and personalised experience. EAST is a collection of lifestyle hotels located in Hong Kong, Beijing, and Miami, emphasizing a unique approach to hospitality and always seeking fresh alternatives to live, work, dine, and play – that is why each property blends thoughtful design with an informally impeccable approach.



