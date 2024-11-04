The Global Chinese Breast Cancer Organizations Alliance (GCBCOA) was founded in 2006 by a group of breast cancer survivors and officially registered as a nonprofit organization in 2016. Our mission is to advocate for breast cancer prevention and treatment, promote breast health education, provide patient support, and foster collaboration among Chinese patient organizations worldwide. We aim to enhance the capabilities of breast cancer groups, identify optimal care solutions for Chinese patients, and reduce the impact of breast cancer on women. Through targeted training initiatives, we assist in establishing additional breast cancer support teams globally. GCBCOA is the first and currently the only charity organization linked to global Chinese breast cancer networks. To date, we have over 90 member organizations spanning regions including Beijing, Shanghai, Xi'an, Hong Kong, Macau, Los Angeles, Taiwan, Singapore, and Kuala Lumpur. In 2017, we launched the "Pink Angels Service," a volunteer support team comprised of trained survivors who provide newly diagnosed patients with a range of complimentary services, including chemotherapy companionship, emotional support, helplines, and online support groups. This comprehensive approach ensures that both patients and their families receive essential assistance. Our volunteer team has grown to over 200 members and has received the "Social Capital Builder Logo Award" from the Labour and Welfare Bureau of the HKSAR Government, recognizing our contributions to the breast cancer community from 2018 to 2024. To strengthen our engagement with local social services and enhance partnerships within the welfare sector, GCBCOA became a member of the Hong Kong Council of Social Service in 2020. On the international stage, we joined the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) in Switzerland in 2018, advocating for the needs of Chinese patients at global cancer conferences. In 2021, our chairperson, Mrs. Mary Wong-Hemrajani, was nominated to the World Health Organization (WHO) Breast Cancer Advocacy Working Group and received the "Hong Kong Humanitarian Year Award" from the Hong Kong Red Cross in 2023.

From left to right: Professor Angela, Leung Yee-man, Associate Head (Research) of the School of Nursing at The Hong Kong Polytechnic University; Mrs. Mary Wong-Hemrajani, Chairman of the Global Chinese Breast Cancer Organizations Alliance; Dr. Wong Lai-shan, Specialist in Clinical Oncology; and breast cancer patient Fanny. Together, they advocate for breast cancer patients to prioritize their emotional well-being.

