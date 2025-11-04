The Chelsea Clinic Expands into New Flagship at Ngee Ann City

Part of SBC Medical Group, the clinic enhances patient experience and reinforces Singapore’s role as an aesthetic medicine hub

From left: Yuya Yoshida, Director, CFO & COO of SBC Medical; Yoshiyuki Aikawa, CEO of SBC Medical; Mr. Toru Hotta, Deputy Chief of Mission, the Embassy of Japan in Singapore; and Dr. Ewen Chee, Founder and Medical Director of The Chelsea Clinic, and Lead Doctor for Asia Strategy at SBC Medical, at the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 November 2025The Chelsea Clinic, a flagship brand of Aesthetic Healthcare Holdings ("AHH") and part of SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated (Nasdaq: SBC) ("SBC Medical"), has relocated to a significantly larger, purpose-built flagship facility at Ngee Ann City, one of Singapore's most prestigious landmarks. The expansion underscores SBC Medical's commitment to strengthening its presence in Asia while delivering a more seamless and elevated patient journey. The opening ceremony was graced by the presence of Mr. Toru Hotta, Deputy Chief of Mission, the Embassy of Japan in Singapore, who shared congratulatory remarks and joined the ribbon-cutting ceremony, adding a warm and memorable touch to the event.Founded in 1999 by Dr. Ewen Chee, The Chelsea Clinic has been a pioneer of aesthetic medicine in Singapore, introducing medically supervised aesthetic procedures for skin health and rejuvenation. Over the past two decades, the clinic has built a reputation as a trusted destination for both Singapore's local community and the sizeable Japanese expatriate population, as well as international patients seeking evidence-based care.The new flagship brings together the medical clinic, spa, and corporate headquarters under one roof, offering a much larger and more integrated environment. With 16 rooms in total, including 12 clinic rooms and 4 spa rooms, it stands among Singapore's more expansive medical aesthetic clinics, thoughtfully designed to support privacy, comfort, and efficient patient care. Treatment rooms are named after Japanese cities, symbolizing the clinic's parentage under SBC Medical and its cross-cultural connection with Japan. In addition to increased space, the relocation enhances operational integration and patient services. Dedicated consultation rooms for each doctor and expanded waiting lounges create a more personalized and welcoming environment. Japanese-language support has also been strengthened, with multiple reservation channels including LINE (for Japanese speakers), WhatsApp, phone, and the clinic's bilingual website. A Japanese-speaking staff member is available to assist patients directly, ensuring clear communication and a seamless booking process.Commenting on the relocation, Dr. Ewen Chee, Founder and Medical Director of The Chelsea Clinic and Lead Doctor for Asia Strategy at SBC Medical, said.

About The Chelsea Clinic

Founded in 1999, The Chelsea Clinic is part of a network of medical aesthetic and wellness clinics in Singapore and a member of the SBC Medical Group, a medical and aesthetic services provider headquartered in Irvine, California, and listed on Nasdaq (Nasdaq: SBC).



With more than two decades of experience, The Chelsea Clinic provides evidence-based medical aesthetic services in a patient-centered environment. All treatments are doctor-supervised, with an emphasis on patient safety, privacy, and quality of care.



HP: https://chelseaclinic.com.sg/ja/home/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thechelseaclinic/





About Aesthetic Healthcare Holdings (AHH)

AHH is a Singapore-based healthcare group operating aesthetic clinics, family medicine clinics, and quick-service facial aesthetics outlets. Its portfolio includes The Chelsea Clinic, Gangnam Laser Clinic, SkinGo!, and family clinics, serving a diverse patient base with accessible, high-quality care.





About SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated

SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated is a comprehensive medical group operating a wide range of franchise businesses across diverse medical fields, including advanced aesthetic medicine, dermatology, orthopedics, fertility treatment, dentistry, AGA (hair restoration), and ophthalmology. The Company manages a diverse portfolio of clinic brands and is actively expanding its global presence, particularly in the United States and Asia, through both direct operations and medical tourism initiatives. In September 2024, the Company was listed on Nasdaq, and in June 2025, it was selected for inclusion in the Russell 3000® Index, a broad benchmark of the U.S. equity market. Guided by its Group Purpose "Contributing to the well-being of people around the world through medical innovation," SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated continues to provide safe, trusted, and high-quality medical services while further strengthening its international reputation for quality and trust in medical care.



For more information, visit https://sbc-holdings.com/



