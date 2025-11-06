The address underscored that generative AI is swiftly embedding into smartphones, PCs, smart glasses, vehicles, and robots. Industry authorities forecast edge AI device penetration exceeding 75% by 2028, with the market expanding beyond $800 billion. 2026 is positioned as the definitive "AI Edge Year One." IDC projects 150 million next-generation AI smartphone shipments in China in 2027, alongside explosive growth in AI glasses and AI PCs.Through systematic innovation across "materials + processes + equipment," Lens Technology has established full technical coverage of core AI edge domains. R&D spending reached RMB 2.44 billion in the first three quarters of 2025, sustaining an R&D-to-revenue ratio consistently above 4%, with cumulative post-IPO investment exceeding RMB 20 billion.Lens provides exclusive end-to-end delivery for Rokid AI glasses, spanning optical waveguides, structural components, and final assembly. The Alipay "Tap-to-Pay" program delivers seamless ODM services from concept to volume production. Objectives: secure core-supplier status with leading AI glasses brands within two years; achieve global top-tier complete-machine assembly share by 2027; and establish global leadership in the optical waveguide domain through strategic deployments in nano-imprint, etching, and silicon carbide technologies.Lens commands a 20.9% global share in automotive interaction systems—the industry's top position—collaborating with over 30 domestic and international OEMs. Ultra-thin laminated glass is slated for million-vehicle annual supply in 2026, incorporating acoustic insulation, thermal regulation, and electrochromic functionality. Parallel expansion into in-vehicle communication modules and domain controllers targets further market-share gains by 2027.Lens has integrated into North American and Chinese flagship robot supply chains, achieving mass production of joint modules and dexterous hands. Humanoid robot core components and complete systems are set to multiply several-fold in 2026, with shipments attaining global leadership by 2027.Over the next three years, Lens will prioritize edge hardware, multimodal integration, and next-generation materials to emerge as a global frontrunner in AI edge hardware manufacturing:Chairwoman Ms. Zhou Qunfei closed with the following statement:Hashtag: #LensTechnology #AIHardware #EdgeAI #AIEra #SmartManufacturing #AIInnovation #Robotics

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.