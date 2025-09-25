Collaboration between Satellite Data and In-Vehicle AI, Looking Toward Global Expansion

Incorporate the results of KnoWaterleak’s water leakage risk assessment into the Michi-log dashboard. Equip two Iwata City road patrol vehicles and one Entetsu-Taxi vehicle with Michi-log’s in-vehicle camera and onboard equipment. These vehicles drive freely, including in high leak-risk areas, and capture road surface images at pre-registered locations. Michi-log analyzes the captured images to detect abnormal road conditions, including IRI*, cracks, potholes, and surface-level leaks. Incorporate the collected road surface data into KnoWaterleak to verify correlations with historical leak records and leak risk data and improve the prediction performance of both KnoWaterleak and Michi-log.

Project Period: September 2025 – February 2026 (planned)

Iwata City: Provision of demonstration field, guidance on administrative operations.



Tenchijin: Evaluate and analyze leak risks using satellite data and AI (KnoWaterleak).



AISIN: Detect road abnormalities such as potholes and inspect asphalt surfaces using AI (Michi-log).



SHIZUOKA, JAPAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 September 2025 - Tenchijin Inc., a space-tech innovator revolutionizing sustainable water infrastructure management, in partnership with AISIN Corporation, a global automotive parts supplier and Toyota Motor Corporation group company, has launched "Pilot Project for Enhancing Infrastructure Management," Japan's first pilot project for integrated management of road and water infrastructure in Iwata City, Japan, in support of local taxi company, Entetsu-Taxi. The three parties—Tenchijin, AISIN and Iwata City—held a basic agreement signing ceremony on August 19, 2025. This pilot project will be conducted in Iwata City from September 2025 through the end of February 2026 (planned). The project aims to establish an integrated management model for road and water infrastructure, with a view to expanding it nationwide in Japan and, in the future, internationally.Tenchijin's KnoWaterleak is an innovative platform that harnesses satellite data and AI to predict and prevent water infrastructure risks.AISIN's Michi-log is a road maintenance and management service equipped with new AI-powered functions.In this project, the results of KnoWaterleak's water leakage risk assessment will be incorporated into Michi-log. This collaboration allows verification of correlations between underground water pipe deterioration and surface-level road abnormalities.This project integrates road and water infrastructure data that have traditionally been managed separately and aims to promote interdepartmental collaboration within municipalities and present a model case for more efficient local government operations.*IRI = International Roughness IndexBy analyzing the overlap between road surface abnormalities and areas of high underground leak risk, we can precisely identify early signs of sinkholes or road subsidence originating from water leaks. Through the integration of road and water information that was traditionally managed separately, this project promotes interdepartmental collaboration and presents a model case for more efficient local government operations.Project Location: Iwata City, Shizuoka PrefectureParticipating Organizations and Roles:Entetsu-Taxi: Collect driving data in Iwata City using a Michi-log–equipped vehicle.

Tenchijin, Inc.

About Tenchijin KnoWaterleak



KnoWaterleak is an innovative platform that harnesses satellite data and AI to predict and prevent water infrastructure risks. The system analyzes space-derived data to identify potential leaks within 100-meter square zones, providing unprecedented insights through a 5-level risk evaluation system.



Through continuous AI learning and data collection, the platform demonstrates efficiency in sustainable water management. This technology has earned recognition from Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare at the 7th Infrastructure Maintenance Grand Prize.



About Tenchijin Inc.



Tenchijin, Inc. is a space-tech innovator leveraging satellite data and AI to detect hidden water infrastructure risks, predict potential leaks, and drive more sustainable, efficient water management through space-derived insights. Our flagship product, KnoWaterleak, combines satellite technology with advanced AI algorithms to proactively identify and prevent costly infrastructure failures, enabling organizations to manage their water systems more sustainably.



Company Overview:



Company Name: Tenchijin Inc.

Address: 5F, Nihonbashi 1-chome Mitsui Building, 1-4-1 Nihonbashi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Representative: Yasuhito Sakuraba, CEO

Business Content: Land evaluation consulting using satellite data

Website: https://knowaterleak.space/Asia Business Development Representative: asia-t@tenchijin.co.jp

About Michi-log

A support service for road maintenance management by detecting abnormal road conditions based on information collected from operating vehicles, providing such information to the municipalities supporting the formulation of repair plans, and preparing road maintenance plans after repair.

https://michilog.jp/（only Japanese）

About AISIN Corporation

AISIN Corporation is a top ten, global Tier One supplier of essential automotive components, systems and technologies for OEM and aftermarket customers. AISIN has contributed to the rapid development of mobility with a wide range of products that include nearly all product categories that comprise a vehicle, such as Powertrain, Body, Electronics, Chassis & Vehicle Safety Systems, and Location Based Solutions. AISIN Group has 190+ consolidated companies and employs more than 120,000 people.

