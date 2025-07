MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire – 18 July 2025 -Studio City is excited to announce the extension of its popularcampaign, now making a big splash at Studio City Water Park. This summer, guests can enjoy a larger-than-life experience with their favoritecharacters in a whole new setting.From now until October 31, Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and their friends are diving into summer fun at Studio City Water Park. Guests of all ages can immerse themselves in an aquatic adventure featuring eight exclusive-themed photo spots scattered through the indoor and outdoor areas. Highlights include a 6-meter-tall Woody and Buzz Lightyear installation, and a colorful display of 5,000 limited-edition floating themed balls in the active river - perfect for playful photo ops and summer memories.As Macau's premier entertainment destination, Studio City Water Park delivers unforgettable aquatic thrills with its space-themed indoor area and vibrant outdoor area. Designed by Whitewater—the global leader in water park innovation—the indoor area maintains a comfortable year-round 30°C temperature, ensuring perfect play conditions no matter the weather. And the excitement heats up in summer when families can enjoy exhilarating all-ages activities in the outdoor area. When it's time to take a break, the park's fantastic dining options make it easy and delicious to refuel and keep the energy up before the next thrilling ride.In addition to the all-new experience, Studio City Water Park now offers an exclusive premium package available during the campaign. This exclusive package* includes admission to the Studio City Water Park and specially designed limited-editionmerchandise such as Beach Bag, Waterproof Phone Pouch and Waterproof Phone Pouch, allowing guests to take home a lasting memento from their adventure.Whether you're asuperfan, a water lover or simply seeking a fun and refreshing way to cool off this summer, don't miss this chance to join Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and friends and make a splash at Studio City Water Park from now until October 31, 2025.For more information, please visit https://www.studiocity-macau.com/en/offer/water-park-x-toy-story Hashtag: #MelcoResortsandEntertainment

