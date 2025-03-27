Southa Unveils White Paper on Reducing Hong Kong Buildings' Energy Costs and Carbon Footprint

Veolia group aims to become the benchmark company for ecological transformation. Present on five continents with nearly 218,000 employees, the Group designs and deploys useful, practical solutions for the management of water, waste and energy that are contributing to a radical turnaround of the current situation. Through its three complementary activities, Veolia helps to develop access to resources, to preserve available resources and to renew them. In 2023, the Veolia group provided 113 million inhabitants with drinking water and 103 million with sanitation, produced 42 million megawatt hours of energy and treated 63 million tonnes of waste. Veolia Environnement (Paris Euronext: VIE) achieved consolidated revenue of 45,351 million euros in 2023. www.veolia.com

Southa, in a joint venture with Veolia, provides specialized building services focused on energy performance optimization. Leveraging Veolia's global expertise in optimized resource management and Southa's 40+ years of local E&M experience, Southa provides tailored, global building solutions including energy efficiency upgrades, decarbonization strategies, and digitized operations, maximizing equipment performance while maintaining tenant comfort. Southa's expertise extends to Operations & Maintenance (O&M), custom energy management solutions, and Building Management System (BMS) design, effectively addressing the substantial energy demands of buildings. www.southa.com

