The exhibition features a curated collection of 75 exhibits, documents, photographs and interactive displays that illuminate the Bank's rich heritage. The journey began in 1915 when The Shanghai Commercial and Savings Bank was established, which later became the largest privately-run bank# in China. In 1927, China Travel Service was established as a subsidiary. In 1933, its representative office was established in Hong Kong, which was then upgraded the following year to a full Hong Kong Branch. In 1950, this branch was locally incorporated as Shanghai Commercial Bank and has since grown into a modern international financial institution with 50 branches and offices worldwide. These exhibits, drawn from the Bank's own archives, offer a unique glimpse into the evolution of banking in Hong Kong.
Visitors will have an exclusive opportunity to view historical items, many of which are being shown to the public for the first time, including:
- A replica of the massive 1931 Vault Door from the original Shanghai Head Office, embodying the grandeur, trust and security of classic banking. This gateway connects the visitor to the world.
- Intricate architectural models of the Bank's iconic buildings, including the 1968 Hong Kong Head Office in Central and its overseas branches.
- A Cheque Writer machine, used for printing secure cashier's cheques in the 1970s and 1980s. Visitors can print their own 75th Anniversary Time Cheque in different currencies and amounts as a special souvenir.
A Legacy of Visionary Banking
Mr. Wallace LAM Wing-ted, Chief Executive of Shanghai Commercial Bank, said, "For 75 years, Shanghai Commercial Bank has grown alongside Hong Kong, fostering deep trust and long-term relationships with our customers that span generations and geographies. Through the Tribank alliance with Bank of Shanghai in Chinese Mainland and The Shanghai Commercial and Savings Bank in Taiwan, we help customers expand their business, investment, and personal banking reach, connecting them to opportunities across China, Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom and the United States.
"This exhibition presents a comprehensive narrative of our Bank's historical journey and future vision. We reflect on the foresight of our founder, Mr. CHEN Kwang-pu, who laid a solid foundation through his mission to drive industrial and commercial development and to foster financial inclusion. Today, while serving our local community with dedication, we are actively expanding into global opportunities, steadfast in our commitment to providing customers with premium services. Looking ahead, we will continue to build on our traditional strengths while embracing innovation and technology. Staying true to our founding purpose, we will move forward steadily in a rapidly changing environment, creating lasting value for our customers and society."
Shanghai Commercial Bank 75th Anniversary Exhibition
| Theme:
| From Shanghai to Hong Kong, Connecting the World
傳承滬港‧連繫國際
| Dates:
| 8 November to 5 December 2025
| Venues:
| 2/F & 27/F, Shanghai Commercial Bank Tower, 12 Queen's Road Central
| Admission:
| Free (Online registration is required for access to the 27/F exhibition area)
| Guided Tours:
| Reservations must be made through online registration. Further details will be provided shortly
About the 75th Anniversary Logo
The 75th Anniversary logo features a primary colour palette combining the Bank's distinctive red with purple, which represents Hong Kong in the proud Tribank branding. The numeral "75" is designed to resemble both a ribbon and a petal, symbolising the Bauhinia flower. This design underscores the inseparable bond between Shanghai Commercial Bank and Hong Kong, seamlessly integrating the Bank's identity with its milestone celebrations. Embracing the spirit of adaptability and innovation embodied by the ribbon, the Bank moves forward to explore new possibilities, creating lasting value for society, customers, employees, and the Bank itself.
Hashtag: #ShanghaiCommercialBank
About Shanghai Commercial Bank
Incorporated in Hong Kong in 1950 and recognised as one of the city's most distinguished local Chinese banks, Shanghai Commercial Bank has built on its strengths in serving corporations, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and high-net-worth individuals. Tracing its roots to The Shanghai Commercial Savings Bank founded by Mr. CHEN Kwang-pu in 1915, the Bank is dedicated to serving the community with tailor-made services through a global network of 50 branches and offices in Hong Kong, New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, London, Shanghai and Shenzhen. It offers a comprehensive range of banking products and services, including loans, deposits, trade finance, remittances, securities trading, wealth management, insurance, treasury, foreign exchange, credit cards, and digital banking solutions.
In 2000, the Bank formed a strategic alliance with Bank of Shanghai* in Chinese Mainland and The Shanghai Commercial and Savings Bank^ in Taiwan, creating the Tribank branding with a combined network of more than 400 outlets spanning China, Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom and the United States.
* Bank of Shanghai Company Limited is a registered banking institution in Chinese Mainland, and does not hold a banking license in Hong Kong, and hence is not under the supervision of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, but holds a wholly-owned subsidiary - Bank of Shanghai (Hong Kong) in Hong Kong.
^ The Shanghai Commercial & Savings Bank Limited is a banking institution registered in Taiwan, which has branch presence in Hong Kong.
# By 1930, The Shanghai Commercial & Savings Bank had become the leading privately-run bank in China by deposit volume.
Shanghai Commercial Bank