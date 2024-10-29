Caption: June Lee (left), SVP and GM Asia Pacific at Workato and Damian Leach (right), Chief Information Officer at Seaco, signed a partnership agreement to drive digital transformation and agility across Seaco’s business.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 October 2024 - Workato, the leading Enterprise Automation platform, announced today that it will partner with Seaco, one of the largest shipping container lessors in the world, to drive agility and market responsiveness across its business.Seaco’s partnership with Workato will mark a significant milestone in their enterprise digital transformation journey, as they embark on automating business processes and driving efficiency for their staff, business and over 750 of their customers across the world.The scope of collaboration will involve redefining Seaco’s customer engagement strategies and driving sales operational excellence across the organisation. Workato will enable Seaco to implement a comprehensive customer segmentation strategy, create better touchpoints for customer interaction and build intelligent workflows for managing quotes, contracts and customer data.Workato will also enable Seaco to create an accurate source of truth for core workflows within the company, powering better strategic planning, pricing decision-making and credit approval processes. With Workato’s orchestration platform capabilities, Seaco aims to eliminate manual processes, establish clear standard practices and audits for workflows, and harmonise the use of multiple tools across the organisation. This will in turn enable Seaco to deliver a streamlined customer experience, set new standards for service delivery and improve overall customer satisfaction and business performance.Seaco plans to roll out more than 9 projects over the next year and a half. The organisation expects that the collaboration with Workato will save more than 3.5 man days on every transaction and over 1700 man hours over the course of 3 years.“Seaco’s partnership with Workato is game changing because it’ll allow us to unlock the kind of agility and responsiveness that you’ve never seen before. It’s no longer about pure play automation or integration, or even AI. By unifying these into a cohesive enterprise orchestration strategy, we’ll completely reimagine mission critical processes, so as to adapt at speed and deliver greater value to our customers,” said Damian Leach, Chief Information Officer at Seaco.“Seaco is a world leader in the shipping industry with a reputation for innovation and leading transformative change in the container leasing sector. We’re proud to be their chosen technology provider in orchestrating transformation across their entire organisation,” said June Lee, SVP & GM, Asia Pacific at Workato.“Seaco’s vision of unifying integration, automation and AI on one platform aligns strategically with Workato’s core strengths and capabilities. We’re excited to build an agile and responsive enterprise orchestration roadmap for Seaco, as they scale transformation at speed throughout their enterprise.”Hashtag: #WorkatoBlog: https://www.workato.com/the-connector/ Business Systems Community: https://systematic.workato.com/ Seaco Website: https://seacoglobal.com/

About Workato

The leader in enterprise automation, Workato helps organizations work faster and smarter without compromising security and governance. Built for Business and IT users, Workato is trusted by over 17,000 of the world's top brands, including Broadcom, Intuit, and Box. Headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., Workato is backed by Altimeter Capital, Battery Ventures, Insight Venture Partners, Tiger Global, and Redpoint Ventures.



About Seaco

Seaco is one of the largest shipping container lessors in the world. Originally founded as "Sea Containers" in 1965, Seaco is a globally recognized brand that offers one of the largest and diversified modern fleet of 2.4 million TEU intermodal container equipment, a range suitable for the transportation of almost every cargo type; hazardous and non-hazardous bulk dry, liquids, gases and over-sized out of gauge shipment. Seaco provides a range of flexible leasing solutions, sales, and support services to more than 750 clients across the world, operating from an international network of 23 sales and support offices, further supported by an independent depot network across 189 port locations in 51 countries, helping to position container equipment, when and where it is needed.



