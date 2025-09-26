SeABank’s Ba3 credit ratings reaffirmed by Moody’s

As of June 2025, SeABank maintains a Tangible Common Equity (TCE) ratio of 12.1%, the highest among similarly rated banks. Asset quality also remained broadly stable, with a non-performing loan (NPL) ratio controlled below 2%. Moody's forecasts the Bank's new delinquencies will remain low over the next 12-18 months, given its adequate track record in asset quality management.
Moody's noted that SeABank's profitability improved year-on-year in the first half of 2025, driven by the Bank's enhanced operational efficiency. This reflects SeABank's strengthened governance capacity, enabling the Bank to flexibly adapt to market conditions and maintain stable growth momentum.
Moody's has reaffirmed SeABank's Ba3 credit rating with a Stable outlook for the forth consecutive year. This reaffirmation demonstrates global recognition of SeABank's governance capacity, solid financial foundation, and sustainable development strategies. The Bank's reputation among domestic, international investors and partners is also reinforced. Furthermore, the ratings represent a positive signal for Vietnam's financial market, as international institutions increasingly acknowledge the role of private joint stock commercial banks, such as SeABank, in the process of integration into the global economy.
In addition to strengthening its financial foundation, SeABank is taking the lead in supporting Vietnamese enterprises to expand into international markets, promoting green finance and green credit, and financing environmentally friendly projects. Through these initiatives, SeABank aims to make a tangible contribution to sustainable economic growth in line with Vietnam's long-term development strategy.
As of June 30, 2025, SeABank's total assets reached over VND379 trillion (approx. US$14.4 billion), further consolidating its position as one of the leading commercial joint stock banks in Vietnam, accompanying the development of Vietnamese enterprises and the national economy.
https://seabank.com.vn/
