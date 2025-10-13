Innovation Summit Hong Kong 2025 returns with record attendance of over 900, strengthening cross-sector partnerships to accelerate the dual transformation of digitalization and sustainability

Portfolio enhancements enable strategic collaborations spanning buildings, data centers and grid infrastructure, delivering integrated solutions for greater resilience and efficiency

The summit aims to achieve carbon neutrality through a carbon audit and targeted measures that will undergo independent, third-party verification. Residual emissions will be offset using high-quality carbon credits, reflecting a rigorous and credible approach to sustainable event management

Miss Diane Wong (6th from right), Under Secretary for Environment and Ecology, Mr Jean-Pascal Tricoire (6th from left), Chairman of Schneider Electric, Ms Christile Drulhe (5th from right), Consul General of France in Hong Kong and Macau, Mr Jonathan Chiu (5th from left), President of Schneider Electric Hong Kong, and representatives of Strategic Partners and Supporting Organizations in attendance at Innovation Summit Hong Kong 2025.

Mr Jean-Pascal Tricoire, Chairman of Schneider Electric (front left), and Mr Jonathan Chiu, President of Schneider Electric Hong Kong (far right), introduce the company’s sustainable and digital innovations to Miss Diane Wong, Under Secretary for Environment and Ecology (2nd from right), and Ms Christile Drulhe, Consul General of France in Hong Kong and Macau (2nd from left), during Innovation Summit Hong Kong 2025.

Mr Jonathan Chiu, President of Schneider Electric Hong Kong, delivers the Opening Keynote at Innovation Summit Hong Kong 2025.

Record attendance at Innovation Summit Hong Kong 2025 highlights the summit as a premier platform for cross-sector dialogue.

Through a recently signed Memorandum of Understanding with The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) , Schneider Electric reinforces its commitment – alongside the French innovation community in Hong Kong – to advancing retrofitting as a key strategy for decarbonizing the building sector. The partnership will explore energy-saving opportunities across campus buildings, and promote technical exchange to support improvements in the city's existing infrastructure.

In partnership with a leading property developer in Hong Kong, Schneider Electric is piloting a DC microgrid energy storage system to help reduce energy loss during AC-DC conversion and improve renewable energy capture, laying the groundwork for a future-ready energy infrastructure in commercial and mixed-used developments.

Schneider Electric's latest building solutions are designed to deliver measurable improvements in efficiency and resilience. EcoStruxure Building Data Platform offers centralized access to building data, streamlining integration, management and decision-making. Meanwhile, SpaceLogicTM AI BOX uses digital twin technology and AI to simulate and optimize HVAC performance across operations and maintenance.

In collaboration with Equinix, Schneider Electric deployed its newest in-rack, direct-to-chip liquid cooling CDU system at the HK1 data center. Designed for ultra-efficient thermal management and energy optimization without major retrofits, the solution enables operators to address the demands of AI-driven workloads with greater reliability and safety.

Schneider Electric continues to advance its leadership in data center infrastructure, software and services to meet the demands of the AI era. Following its acquisition of Motivair Corporation, the company has strengthened its end-to-end liquid cooling portfolio for hyperscale, colocation and high-density environments. This strategic move reinforces Schneider Electric's position as a leading provider of power and cooling infrastructure. Additionally, the new Galaxy VXL UPS sets a benchmark in ultra-compact, energy-efficient and AI-load tolerant design, offering next-generation power protection for critical infrastructure environments.

As Hong Kong’s energy transition progresses, the demand for future-ready power infrastructure continues to grow. Schneider Electric is introducing its SF6-free medium voltage switchgears portfolio which replaces the greenhouse gas SF6 with pure air and vacuum, supporting more sustainable energy infrastructure.





In collaboration with a utility company in Hong Kong, Schneider Electric is advancing smarter grids through integrated solutions such as EcoStruxure Advanced Distribution Management System (ADMS) and EcoStruxure Distributed Energy Resource Management System (DERMS), aimed at providing smart and flexible network optimization, and futureproofing infrastructure to support Hong Kong’s evolving energy needs.





Hong Kong is making steady progress in the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), supported by strong commitments from both public and private sectors. Ensuring charging infrastructure that is reliable and efficient will be key to supporting long-term growth and meeting future mobility needs.





EcoStruxure for eMobility is Schneider Electric’s integrated architecture designed to support the end-to-end deployment of EV charging infrastructure. It combines smart charging hardware – ranging from AC to DC, including the latest split-type DC fast charger, EVlink Pro DC 720kW – with intelligent load management platforms and services to deliver scalable and future-ready charging across residential properties, commercial buildings, fleets, and industrial domains. is Schneider Electric’s integrated architecture designed to support the end-to-end deployment of EV charging infrastructure. It combines– ranging from AC to DC, including the latest split-type DC fast charger, EVlink Pro DC 720kW – with intelligentand services to deliver scalable and future-ready charging across residential properties, commercial buildings, fleets, and industrial domains.





Schneider Electric showcases its latest solutions at the Innovation Hub in digitalization, electrification and automation.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 October 2025 - Schneider Electric , the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, concluded Innovation Summit Hong Kong 2025 with a call for collaborative innovation to accelerate the city's transition towards a more sustainable and resilient energy future.The summit welcomed more than 900 industry representatives and distinguished guests, including Miss Diane Wong, Under Secretary for Environment and Ecology, Mr Jean-Pascal Tricoire, Chairman of Schneider Electric, and Ms Christile Drulhe, Consul General of France in Hong Kong and Macau. With the valued support of its Strategic Partners, Supporting Organizations and Innovation Showcase Partners , the summit provided a platform for advancing dialogue on sustainable innovation.Delivering her speech at the event, the, spoke about the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region's journey towards carbon neutrality and gave examples of Government or stakeholders exploring innovation options under the four strategies of the Climate Action Plan 2050, including the application of artificial intelligence for weather forecasting, building-integrated photovoltaic pilot scheme, energy performance contracting model, hydrogen development, electricity-free cooling technology and use of recycled plastics to produce noise-absorbing meta-materials. She appealed to all to capitalize on advancement in technology and harness innovation, with a view to achieving a bright, resilient and sustainable future., said, "As the fusion of digital innovation and environmental sustainability is now a global imperative, France dedicates 22 billion euros to support ecological transitions and digital technology. As Hong Kong and France are aiming for carbon neutrality by 2050, the September 11 MoU on energy efficiency signed by Schneider Electric, Veolia and HKUST illustrates France's wish to share the expertise of its companies with Hong Kong partners and to foster a promising market.", said, "At Schneider Electric, we see collaborative ecosystems as key drivers of progress. As innovation accelerates, reflected in developments like AI and advanced energy technologies, these ecosystems are reshaping how we create value, strengthen resilience and drive strategic growth. By building strong cross-sector partnerships, we can accelerate the adoption of technology-driven solutions to address Hong Kong's most pressing sustainability challenges, while ensuring that progress is inclusive and enduring."At the summit, Schneider Electric showcased its latest innovations in digitalization, electrification and automation, aimed at helping industries navigate today's complex energy landscape:As Hong Kong charts its path towards carbon neutrality, the building sector presents both challenges and opportunities. At the summit, Schneider Electric highlighted how technology and strategic partnerships are transforming the way buildings are managed, retrofitted and optimized to support a low-carbon future.The rapid growth of AI is reshaping the digital landscape, driving increased demand for high-density computing and energy-efficient data center infrastructure. To meet these evolving needs, Schneider Electric is advancing innovative technologies – including liquid cooling and advanced power protection — to support more efficient, reliable and scalable operations.Hashtag: #Technology #Innovation #Ecosystem

