The number of constituents will increase to 21 with 3 additions and 0 deletions.
- Pi
- Pepe
- Sui
- Avalanche
- Stellar
- Stellar
As of the cut-off date on 30th June 2025, the ixCrypto BTC/ETH 50/50 Index ("IX5050") maintains a 50%/50% weighting for the ixBitcoin Index (IXBI) and ixEthereum Index (IXEI). The ixCrypto BTC/ETH Proportional Index ("IXPI") has a weighting of 88.23% and 11.77% for IXBI and IXEI, respectively.
The number of constituents will decrease to 20 from 23 with 2 additions and 5 deletions.
- GateToken
- Stacks
- Arbitrum
- Optimism
- Fantom
- Injective
- Binance
- Bybit
- Coinbase Advanced
- OKX
- Gate.io
- MEXC (NEW)
- Bitget
- Crypto.com (NEW)
- Bitrue
- WhiteBIT
|
Universe
|
All crypto coins traded in at least two different exchanges around the world
|
Selection Criteria
|
Cryptocurrencies ranking in the top 80% of cumulative full market capitalization ("MC") coverage and within an acceptable range in accordance with the Volume Buffer Rule in terms of 90-day average trading volume
|
Number of Constituents
|
21 in Q2 2025
|
Launch Date
|
12th December 2018
|
Base Date
|
3rd December 2018
|
Base Value
|
1,000
|
Reconstitution Rule
|
If the coverage is below 75% or any of constituents is not within an acceptable range in accordance with the Volume Buffer Rule in terms of 90-day average trading volume, IXCI will be reconstituted to bring MC coverage back and do liquidity screening.
|
Reconstitution and Rebalancing Frequency
|
Quarterly and with a fast entry rule
|
Weighting Methodology
|
Free float adjusted market capitalization weighted with a cap of 40%
|
Currency
|
US Dollar
|
Dissemination
|
Every 5 seconds for 24x7
(On Bloomberg, Reuters and major information vendors)
|
Website
|Wechat
|信昇亞洲指數
|
|
Crypto
|
90-day-average- Market Cap
|
90-day-average-Volume
|
Cut-off
Price
|
Cumulative
Market Coverage
|
Weighting (%) After 40% Cap#
|
1
|
Bitcoin
|
$1,958,824,850,898
|
$43,773,161,779
|
$108,385.57
|
63.30%
|
40.00%
|
2
|
Ethereum
|
$264,630,208,306
|
$20,330,586,434
|
$2,500.96
|
71.85%
|
26.24%
|
3
|
XRP
|
$129,093,439,083
|
$3,536,484,161
|
$2.21
|
76.02%
|
11.32%
|
4
|
Solana
|
$77,727,473,997
|
$3,889,287,782
|
$153.35
|
78.53%
|
7.13%
|
5
|
Dogecoin
|
$27,568,851,994
|
$1,414,503,515
|
$0.17
|
79.42%
|
2.21%
|
6
|
TRON
|
$24,735,939,164
|
$640,070,448
|
$0.28
|
80.22%
|
2.28%
|
7
|
Cardano
|
$23,831,031,962
|
$814,152,503
|
$0.58
|
80.99%
|
1.78%
|
8
|
Sui
|
$10,244,970,455
|
$1,278,858,659
|
$2.90
|
81.32%
|
0.86%
|
9
|
Chainlink
|
$9,279,422,096
|
$404,124,268
|
$13.73
|
81.62%
|
0.81%
|
10
|
Hyperliquid
|
$8,951,075,346
|
$230,002,470
|
$39.74
|
81.91%
|
1.15%
|
11
|
Avalanche
|
$8,611,447,780
|
$368,069,992
|
$18.74
|
82.19%
|
0.69%
|
12
|
Stellar
|
$8,238,304,094
|
$197,531,742
|
$0.24
|
82.46%
|
0.65%
|
13
|
Bitcoin Cash
|
$7,771,865,094
|
$330,241,952
|
$503.79
|
82.71%
|
0.87%
|
14
|
Toncoin
|
$7,712,917,926
|
$187,410,580
|
$2.91
|
82.96%
|
0.63%
|
15
|
Shiba Inu
|
$7,659,613,344
|
$220,836,176
|
$0.00
|
83.20%
|
0.61%
|
16
|
Hedera
|
$7,318,869,233
|
$204,080,474
|
$0.15
|
83.44%
|
0.56%
|
17
|
Litecoin
|
$6,600,292,835
|
$462,534,345
|
$87.99
|
83.65%
|
0.58%
|
18
|
Polkadot
|
$6,402,181,346
|
$195,868,905
|
$3.55
|
83.86%
|
0.49%
|
19
|
Pi
|
$4,745,528,506
|
$229,349,123
|
$0.53
|
84.01%
|
0.35%
|
20
|
Pepe
|
$4,297,898,972
|
$1,026,963,274
|
$0.00
|
84.15%
|
0.38%
|
21
|
Uniswap
|
$3,877,141,952
|
$297,010,690
|
$7.40
|
84.28%
|
0.41%
|
|
Index Constituent
|
ixCrypto 5 EW Index
|
ixCrypto 5 SR Index
|
ixCrypto 10 EW Index
|
ixCrypto 10 SR Index
|
ixCrypto Altcoin 10 EW Index
|
ixCrypto
Altcoin 10
SR Index
|
1
|
Bitcoin
|
20.00%
|
51.98%
|
10.00%
|
43.16%
|
-
|
-
|
2
|
Ethereum
|
20.00%
|
19.45%
|
10.00%
|
16.15%
|
10.00%
|
27.03%
|
3
|
XRP
|
20.00%
|
12.78%
|
10.00%
|
10.61%
|
10.00%
|
17.75%
|
4
|
Solana
|
20.00%
|
10.14%
|
10.00%
|
8.42%
|
10.00%
|
14.09%
|
5
|
Dogecoin
|
20.00%
|
5.65%
|
10.00%
|
4.69%
|
10.00%
|
7.84%
|
6
|
TRON
|
-
|
-
|
10.00%
|
4.21%
|
10.00%
|
7.04%
|
7
|
Cardano
|
-
|
-
|
10.00%
|
4.76%
|
10.00%
|
7.97%
|
8
|
Sui
|
-
|
-
|
10.00%
|
2.84%
|
10.00%
|
4.75%
|
9
|
Chainlink
|
-
|
-
|
10.00%
|
2.61%
|
10.00%
|
4.38%
|
10
|
Hyperliquid
|
-
|
-
|
10.00%
|
2.55%
|
10.00%
|
4.26%
|
11
|
Avalanche
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
10.00%
|
4.89%
|
Crypto
|
90-day-average Crypto Market Cap
|
90-day-average Crypto Volume
|
Index Level
|
Weight in BTC/ETH 50/50
|
Weight in BTC/ETH Proportional
|
Bitcoin
|
$1,958,824,850,898
|
$43,773,161,779
|
26259.77
|
50.00%
|
87.71%
|
Ethereum
|
$264,630,208,306
|
$20,330,586,434
|
21550.90
|
50.00%
|
12.29%
|
|
Crypto
|
90-day-average- Market Cap
|
90-day-average-
volume
|
Cut-off
Price
|
Cumulative
Market Coverage
|
Weighting (%) After 40% Cap
|
1
|
Tether USDT
|
$150,434,687,801
|
$74,954,359,584
|
$ 1.0003
|
4.86%
|
40.00%
|
2
|
USDC
|
$61,142,710,723
|
$10,713,787,820
|
$ 0.9999
|
6.84%
|
40.00%
|
3
|
Ethena USDe
|
$5,365,061,050
|
$10,894,372,584
|
$ 0.9998
|
7.01%
|
10.06%
|
4
|
Dai
|
$5,190,458,650
|
$100,774,939
|
$ 1.0003
|
7.18%
|
9.94%
|
|
Crypto
|
90-day-average- Market Cap
|
90-day-average-volume
|
Cut-off Price
|
Cumulative
Market Coverage
|
Weighting (%) After 40% Cap#
|
1
|
Ethereum
|
$264,630,208,306
|
$20,330,586,434
|
$2,500.96
|
8.55%
|
40.00%
|
2
|
Solana
|
$77,727,473,997
|
$3,889,287,782
|
$153.35
|
11.06%
|
23.53%
|
3
|
TRON
|
$24,735,939,164
|
$640,070,448
|
$0.28
|
11.86%
|
7.53%
|
4
|
Cardano
|
$23,831,031,962
|
$814,152,503
|
$0.58
|
12.63%
|
5.87%
|
5
|
Sui
|
$10,244,970,455
|
$1,278,858,659
|
$2.90
|
12.96%
|
2.83%
|
6
|
Chainlink
|
$9,279,422,096
|
$404,124,268
|
$13.73
|
13.26%
|
2.67%
|
7
|
Hyperliquid
|
$8,951,075,346
|
$230,002,470
|
$39.74
|
13.55%
|
3.81%
|
8
|
Avalanche
|
$8,611,447,780
|
$368,069,992
|
$18.74
|
13.83%
|
2.27%
|
9
|
Toncoin
|
$7,712,917,926
|
$187,410,580
|
$2.91
|
14.08%
|
2.07%
|
10
|
Hedera
|
$7,318,869,233
|
$204,080,474
|
$0.15
|
14.32%
|
1.86%
|
11
|
Polkadot
|
$6,402,181,346
|
$195,868,905
|
$3.55
|
14.52%
|
1.62%
|
12
|
Aptos
|
$3,131,713,884
|
$151,613,038
|
$4.96
|
14.62%
|
0.92%
|
13
|
NEAR Protocol
|
$2,973,329,612
|
$182,318,756
|
$2.26
|
14.72%
|
0.80%
|
14
|
Internet Computer
|
$2,684,391,657
|
$75,870,046
|
$5.08
|
14.81%
|
0.78%
|
15
|
Ethereum Classic
|
$2,579,704,121
|
$101,042,400
|
$16.97
|
14.89%
|
0.74%
|
16
|
GateToken
|
$2,419,718,826
|
$10,896,292
|
$15.75
|
14.97%
|
0.56%
|
17
|
Mantle
|
$2,342,288,931
|
$210,686,737
|
$0.60
|
15.04%
|
0.58%
|
18
|
POL (prev. MATIC)
|
$2,212,231,131
|
$121,033,232
|
$0.18
|
15.12%
|
0.55%
|
19
|
VeChain
|
$2,126,095,766
|
$52,034,336
|
$0.02
|
15.18%
|
0.54%
|
20
|
Cosmos
|
$1,724,317,079
|
$112,401,543
|
$4.21
|
15.24%
|
0.47%
|
Index Name
|
Bloomberg Ticker
|
NASDAQ
|
Reuters Ticker
|
|
Real-time
|
Delayed
|
|
|
ixCrypto Index
|
IXCI
|
IXCI2
|
.IXCI
|
.IXCI
|
ixBitcoin Index
|
IXCBI
|
IXCBI2
|
.IXBI
|
.IXBI1
|
ixEthereum Index
|
IXCEI
|
IXCEI2
|
.IXEI
|
.IXEI1
About IX Asia Indexes and IX Asia Index Advisory Committee
About IX Crypto Indexes
The ixCrypto index ("IXCI") is the first crypto index launched in Hong Kong. It was launched on 12 December 2018. It is denominated in USD with a base value of 1000 and a base date on 3 December 2018. Designed to be easy to understand while providing a good representation of the crypto market, ixCrypto index aims to cover the top 80% of the cumulative free-float adjusted market capitalization in the crypto universe and, at the same time, the crypto currencies should fall within the top liquid cryptos ranked by trading volume in the 90 days preceding the review date. The index is to be reviewed quarterly and with a fast entry rule. Real time indexes are disseminated every 5-second for 24x7 since 23 June 2022. Real time index data together with ixBitcoin Index and ixEthereum Index can be obtained from IX Asia Indexes Data Services and Bloomberg terminal on IXCI
ixCrypto Index