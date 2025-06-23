PETRONAS Lubricants International (PLI) is the global lubricants manufacturing and marketing arm of PETRONAS, Malaysia's dynamic global energy group. Established in 2008, PLI manufactures and markets a full range of high-quality automotive and industrial lubricant products in over 100 markets internationally. Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, PLI also has offices around the world including Turin, Belo Horizonte, Beijing, and Chicago. PLI is the technical resource behind PETRONAS' partnership with the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team, responsible for the design, development and delivery of the Fluid Technology Solutions™, which includes customised lubricants, fuels and transmission fluids to power the Silver Arrows. We are a progressive energy and solutions partner, enriching lives for a sustainable future. Our commitment remains to conduct and grow our business in ways that contribute positively to society and the environment. PLI is driving an aggressive business growth agenda as one of the leading global lubricants companies at the forefront of the industry, providing custom-made solutions for every need. For more information, please visit www.pli-petronas.com .

Binu Chandy , Chief Executive Officer of PETRONAS Lubricants India Pvt. Ltd. [7th from Left] and R. Veeraghavan , Senior Vice President Strategic Sourcing, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., [6th from Left] accompanied by other PETRONAS Lubricants International and Mahindra representatives at the signing ceremony held in Mumbai on 19 June 2025.​

