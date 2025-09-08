Listed on the Mainboard of the SGX-ST since 2007, Marco Polo Marine Ltd is a reputable regional integrated marine logistics company that principally engages in shipping and shipyard operations. The Group's shipping business relates to the chartering of OSVs for deployment in regional waters, including the Gulf of Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Taiwan, as well as the chartering of tugboats and barges to customers, especially those which are engaged in the mining, commodities, construction and infrastructure. Under its chartering operations, the Group has diversified its activities beyond the oil and gas industry to include the support of offshore wind farm projects. The burgeoning offshore wind energy industry in Asia is at a nascent stage where structures are being installed, which presents tremendous opportunities for the Group whose fleet can support the development of these projects. The Group's shipyard business relates to shipbuilding and providing ship maintenance, repair, outfitting, and conversion services through its shipyard in Batam, Indonesia. Occupying a total land area of approximately 34 hectares with a seafront of approximately 650 meters, the modern shipyard also houses four dry docks, boosting the Group's technical capabilities and service offerings to undertake projects involving mid-sized and sophisticated vessels. For more information, please refer to our corporate website: www.marcopolomarine.com.sg

