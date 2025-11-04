Cross-sector collaboration drives innovation in digital assets ecosystem

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 November 2025 - KPMG is pleased to announce the successful conclusion of the Digital Assets Forum: Policy, Market Dynamics and Institutional Adoption, held on 31 October 2025. The event convened over 200 industry leaders, regulators, and subject matter experts to explore the rapidly evolving digital assets landscape. They engaged in in-depth and comprehensive discussions on digital assets, real-world assets, and regulatory developments. The forum featured keynote speeches from Mr Joseph Chan, Under Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, and Dr Eric Yip, Executive Director (Intermediaries) at the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC), who highlighted Hong Kong's strategic vision for digital assets.As Hong Kong pursues its ambition to become an international hub for digital assets, recent initiatives such as the Virtual Asset Trading Platform (VATP) and the Stablecoin Bill have signalled strong regulatory momentum. The 2025 Policy Address further reinforced this direction, unveiling plans to expand digital assets products and services for professional investors.During the forum, a series of parallel sessions were held around key topics on digital assets development, with a focus on regulatory updates and policy focus, global market and regional landscapes, implications and business opportunities, and current developments in real-world assets and tokenisation., says: "As a leading global financial hub, Hong Kong is poised to embrace digital assets as an integral part of its future. With strong regulatory frameworks and government support, the city is laying the foundation for a thriving digital assets ecosystem. This forum reflects the momentum we're seeing across sectors, as institutions, innovators, and regulators come together to shape the future. At KPMG, we are proud to play a role in facilitating these conversations and supporting the industry's growth through our insights and expertise.", says: "We are witnessing significant enthusiasm from companies eager to establish or grow their digital assets operations in Hong Kong. The city's clear regulatory framework and forward-thinking policy environment are instilling confidence in businesses. By fostering an environment where regulatory certainty meets innovation-friendly policies, Hong Kong is catalysing a wave of bold investments and transformative advancements in the digital assets industry, solidifying its role as one of the global leaders in this rapidly evolving sector."To support the fast-developing digital asset sector, Hong Kong is progressing swiftly to refine its regulatory framework. Investors can now access licensed Virtual Asset Trading Platforms (VATP), engage in Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) investing in cryptocurrencies, or utilise certain SFC-Licensed Corporations as brokers. Furthermore, consultations by the FSTB and SFC on virtual asset dealing and custodians have recently concluded, with finalised regulations expected to be published soon.The stablecoin bill, effective from August 2025, has generated considerable market interest and the HKMA is piloting various projects, including tokenised deposits and CBDCs, which will support blockchain-based transactions. On top of these developments, there remains further opportunities in areas such as real-world assets tokenisation, cryptocurrency derivatives, and staking., says: "Hong Kong's digital assets ecosystem is entering a pivotal phase, where regulatory clarity and market innovation are converging to unlock unprecedented opportunities. The city is rapidly assembling a comprehensive framework, with regulations for ETFs, VATP, and stablecoins already in place, and consultations underway for virtual asset dealing and custodian rules. As the sector matures, navigating its complexities demands both expert guidance and a forward-looking mindset."The successful hosting of the Digital Assets Forum underscored the importance of cross-sector collaboration in shaping the future of digital assets. By fostering dialogue among diverse stakeholders, the event provided a platform for aligning strategies, addressing challenges, and identifying pathways for growth. Looking ahead, KPMG remains committed to leveraging its deep expertise and global network to foster innovation, support institutional adoption, and contribute meaningfully to the development of a robust and inclusive digital assets ecosystem.Hashtag: #KPMG

