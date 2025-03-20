Konica Minolta Business Solutions Asia, based in Singapore, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Konica Minolta Inc., Tokyo, Japan. With its expertise in imaging, data processing and data-based decision making, Konica Minolta creates relevant solutions for its customers and solves issues faced by society. As a digital workplace solution provider, Konica Minolta helps its clients to identify and unlock the potential digitalisation to help companies reach the next level in the digital maturity of their organisation by rethinking the workplace. Konica Minolta's Igniting Print Possibilities offering helps printers, converters and brand owners maximise workflow automation to increase efficiency. The company delivers consultancy in all communication matters as well as top-of-the-line production, packaging, and label printers. Its finishing devices create print products that stand out and create added value. Konica Minolta has established itself as the production printing market leader for more than a decade (InfoSource). With its commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Konica Minolta has pledged to consistently pursue its sustainability and social responsibility goals. The company has been repeatedly recognised for its rich history of social contribution as well as for working towards achieving the SDGs throughout its business and is listed among “2023 Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World”, also having received the highest level in EcoVadis Sustainability Ratings. Worldwide, the company has over 39,000 employees and operates in over 150 countries. For more information, please visit https://www.konicaminolta.asia/asia-en .

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.