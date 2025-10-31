Among the distinguished guests were Ambassador Jun Miura, Consul-General of Japan in Hong Kong; Ms Lillian Cheong, Under Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry of HKSAR; Ambassador George Hara, founder of DEFTA Partners and advisor to HKSTP; Mr Terry Wong, CEO of HKSTP; and global AI expert Professor Yutaka Matsuo of the University of Tokyo.
Amb Jun Miura, Consul-General of Japan in Hong Kong, said: "The increasing importance of Hong Kong and HK-Shenzhen-Guangzhou cluster as a hub for innovation and technology based on their capital, information, universities and talent is becoming clear, especially as the pace of technological advancement, including AI, and changes in the business environment, accelerates." He added: "Now is the time for Japan and Hong Kong to explore opportunities of collaboration in innovation and technology, based on their longstanding relationship. "," I hope that the startups of Hong Kong will visit various parts of Japan and deepen their understanding of the various opportunities that Japanese local cities provide. Likewise, I would like to see more Japanese startups come to Hong Kong to seize opportunities. By doing so, hopefully both Japan and Hong Kong can grow together in the field of innovation and technology."
Ms Lillian Cheong, Under Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry of the HKSAR, said that the Government has spared no efforts in devising support measures to promote the development of start-up ecosystem in Hong Kong, citing the $10 billion Research, Academic and Industry Sectors One-plus Scheme, the launch of the $180 million Pilot I&T Accelerator Scheme as well as the setting up of a $10 billion Innovation and Technology Industry-Oriented Fund and the relaxation of application threshold for the New Industrialisation Acceleration Scheme. She expressed confidence that Japanese I&T enterprises can benefit greatly from setting up footholds in Hong Kong with a view to tapping the vast Mainland and overseas markets.
Mr Terry Wong, CEO of HKSTP, said, "Our forum today exemplifies this spirit, bringing together Japan's deep tech strength and Hong Kong's global platform to unlock a new era of collaboration. At HKSTP, we are committed to enabling startups to go global while attracting international innovation leaders to land and scale in Hong Kong. To date, more than 150 tech enterprises have participated in nine major innovation events across Japan, generating over USD 5 million in commercialisation value through increased exposure and strategic partnerships."
He added that HKSTP is fast-tracking the development of INNOPOLE, a new 20-hectare San Tin Technopole campus within the Northern Metropolis. This strategic initiative is designed to create a powerful economic engine, providing expansive space for AI development and Greater Bay Area collaboration. INNOPOLE will solidify Hong Kong's position as the world's premier gateway for innovation.
Amb George Hara, Group Chairman & CEO, DEFTA Partners, shared insights at the keynote speech, and said: "The momentum from today's forum is a clear signal that the future of tech will be written through collaboration. We are committed to bring strategic alliance with Japanese corporates, leveraging DEFTA's expertise to turn the promising sciences and technologies out of Hong Kong into the groundbreaking enterprises of tomorrow."
As Chairman of the Alliance Forum Foundation, he said "Hong Kong serves as a pivotal junction between Japan, China and the United States, holding significant geopolitical importance. Should Japan's industrial sector contribute to growth by commercialising new technologies emerging in Hong Kong universities and establishing technology industries, while introducing the concept of public-benefit capitalism to cultivate a prosperous middle class, Hong Kong could become a model city for the 21st century and set an example for many Asian cities. Fostering a prosperous middle class also contributes significantly to building democracy and peace. Everything hinges on what kind of city Hong Kong's business leaders envision for its future".
At the forum, panel discussions explored topics including artificial intelligence, investment, business collaboration, and bio-related technologies. These sessions brought together entrepreneurs, scientists, and industry leaders from Japan and Hong Kong to share insights and explore opportunities for mutual growth.
The Japan-Hong Kong Innovation and Technology Forum laid a strong foundation for future bilateral engagement, fostering ongoing collaboration and shared success. HKSTP continues to drive global expansion for Hong Kong startups through its "Attract In and Expand Out" strategy, and remains committed to deepening its alliance with Japanese stakeholders, leveraging collective strengths to drive innovation and co-create a dynamic I&T ecosystem that addresses global challenges and supports sustainable growth.
Hashtag: #HKSTP #HongKongScienceandTechnologyParksCorporation
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation