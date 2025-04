iSON Xperiences is a global leader in AI-driven Customer Experience solutions, empowering businesses with intelligent automation, data-driven insights, and digital transformation. Operating in 22 countries with 18,000 professionals, iSON specializes in Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Fintech, and Retail—driving business growth, operational efficiency, and CX innovation across Africa, the Middle East, UK, France, US and India.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - EQS Newswire - 1 April 2025 - iSON Xperiences ( www.iSONXperiences.com ), a global leader in AI-powered digital customer experience (CX) and BPO solutions, has appointed Ricardo Langwieder as its Chief Sales Officer. Ricardo will join the executive committee and lead the company's global expansion, revenue growth, and strategic partnerships.With over 25 years of international corporate and entrepreneurial experience, Ricardo is a recognized expert in customer experience (CX), digital transformation, and business process outsourcing (BPO). He has held leadership roles at global companies such as Alorica, Majorel, EXL, Stream, and Philips, driving high-impact growth and transformation initiatives. A key proponent of offshoring and nearshoring businesses into Africa, he has been instrumental in positioning the region as a hub for high-quality, cost-effective CX solutions.said Vitul Kwatra, CEO of iSON Xperiences.Ricardo has played a significant role in attracting international clients and investments to Africa, advocating for its potential as a global CX and BPO hub. His expertise in structuring offshore delivery models and scaling BPO operations aligns with iSON Xperiences' mission to drive innovation, efficiency, and sustainable economic impact.," said Ricardo Langwieder, Chief Sales Officer.Ricardo's appointment underscores iSON Xperiences' commitment to attracting top industry talent and reinforcing its leadership in AI-powered CX solutions across global markets.Hashtag: #iSONXperiences

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.