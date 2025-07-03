Isan Creative Festival (ISANCF) was first launched in 2019 by the Creative Economy Agency (Public Organization), or CEA, in collaboration with networks of designers, artists, entrepreneurs, and civil society from across the Isan region. The festival aims to provide a platform for the people of Isan to showcase their creative potential through art, design, music, food, technology, and community-based initiatives, while driving regional urban development through culture. By bridging cultural heritage with the new economy, the festival transforms local wisdom into a sustainable creative economy platform. It has since become one of the region's leading creative festivals with strong ties to international networks such as World Design Weeks and the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN), supporting the vision of positioning Khon Kaen as a globally recognized Creative City. About the Creative Economy Agency (Public Organization), or CEA The Creative Economy Agency (Public Organization), or CEA, was established on August 14, 2018, through the elevation of the Thailand Creative & Design Center (TCDC) into a public organization under the supervision of the Prime Minister's Office. CEA is tasked with promoting and enhancing the potential of Thailand's creative economy as a driving force for balanced and sustainable economic development in the long term. One of CEA's core missions is to develop Creative Districts — areas that foster innovation, creativity, and entrepreneurship. The agency supports the transformation of local areas into vibrant ecosystems for creative business while strengthening their connection with surrounding communities. CEA also plays a key role in growing the creative industries by building capacity and linking networks, empowering creativity as a tool for business growth and improving the quality of life for Thai people. The Isan Creative Festival is organized by CEA, Khon Kaen Office.

