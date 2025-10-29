IntelWave is a Singaporean "AI Native" research house that specializes in large language model analysis and benchmarking to serve SMEs, corporates, and global brands. Services include AI-powered business solutions for Singapore's F&B, retail, and services sectors, combining local support with practical, automation-first tools that improve efficiency and customer experience. The company's suite spans AI brand monitoring, integrated bookings and payments, point-of-sales systems, analytics and AI assistants tailored for SMEs.

Designed for Singapore's small and medium businesses, the Intelwave AI Chatbot is expected to reducefor a typical customer service representative by handling repetitive queries, guiding buyers to the right offering, and handing off qualified leads or bookings to sales staff." said, CEO of Intelwave. "Our chatbot is built to, freeing teams to focus on higher-value work while maintaining fast, accurate responses within a secured chat environment.", a leading SME financing consultancy, implemented the IntelWave AI Chatbot to respond to generic queries and speed up lead qualification.answering generic customer queries. We can now deploy manpower to other strategic, higher-value activities while," said Benjamin Teo, Business Development Manager at Linkflow Capital.SMEs in Singapore can now avail to their businesses AI technologies and automation tools which provide tangible benefits and ROI with Intelwave's AI solutions.Theisbeta now and will launch broadly in Q4 2025. Singapore SMEs can register interest and request a demo via Intelwave.ai.Hashtag: #AI #Intelwave #chatbot

