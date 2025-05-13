CarUX, a subsidiary of Innolux, is a global leading company for smart cockpit display and vision solutions, with high-end, immersive interfaces as well as enhancing user experience, quality, and efficiency by driving seamless integration capability and innovative technology. Combining with her 5i strategy, CarUX actively invests resources to develop display-centric technologies, which enables the products perfectly blended in the interior and exterior design of a car and create the differentiation for car brands.

Innolux Corporation is a world leading TFT-LCD and large size glass solution provider. The Company implements the core business philosophy of "More than Panel", restructuring the business units into two domains, Display and Non-display. Display domain focuses on vertically integrated display applications, technological efficiency improvements, and operational synergies. Non-display domain extends to automotive, medical, Fan-Out Panel-Level Packaging and other fields, and provides customers with comprehensive solutions. Innolux has thirteen front-end fabs (including advanced packaging) located in Jhunan and Tainan in Taiwan, along with assembly facilities in China, including in Shanghai, Ningbo, and Foshan. Innolux Corporation (3481 TT) is listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE). The company's 2024 consolidated revenue reached NT$ 216.5 billion. For more information, please visit www.innolux.com

