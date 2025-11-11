3 Major Fashion Highlights: International Conference, International Fashion Show and Fashion Exhibition

"Arts in Fashion" Workshops and Guided Tours to premiere on 1 5 Nov

11 renowned designers from around the world to showcase sustainable fashion aesthetics

Launching the "Hong Kong Art & Fashion Map" to explore 21 major urban sustainable fashion hotspots

Learn Fashion! International Conference and International Fashion Show at the Hong Kong Palace Museum, Creating a New Model for Future Fashion

Fashion Summit (HK) 2025 International Conference



Date: 01 December (Mon)



Time: 09:30 – 17:00 (Doors open at 09:00)



Venue: Hong Kong Palace Museum, West Kowloon Cultural District



Registration: https://www.fashionsummithk.com/onlineReg (Free of charge)

Fashion Summit (HK) 2025 International Fashion Show



Date: 02 December (Tue)



Time: 18:00 – 19:00 (Doors open at 17:30)



Venue: Hong Kong Palace Museum, West Kowloon Cultural District



Registration: https://show.fashionsummithk.com/ (Free of charge)



Play with Fashion! Fashion Exhibition, "Arts in Fashion" Workshops and Guided Tours Land in Central

Fashion Summit (HK) 2025 Fashion Exhibition



Date: 12-29 November (Tue)



Time: 10:00 – 18:00



Venue: The Rotunda, Exchange Square, Central



(Free of charge)



Wandering Through Fashion! The "Hong Kong Art & Fashion Map" Uncovers 21 Hong Kong Fashion Hotspots

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 November 2025 - Riding on the wave of sustainable fashion from the 2024 theme of "Power Up Sustainable Fashion Business", the annual Asian fashion extravaganza, Fashion Summit (Hong Kong) 2025, organised by the Clothing Industry Training Authority (CITA) and sponsored by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency, will be held from 12 November to 2 December 2025. This year's theme, "Illuminate the Art of Sustainable Fashion", focuses on the cross-disciplinary dialogue between sustainable fashion and art. The International Conference and fashion show will be held on 1 December and 2 December, respectively, at the Hong Kong Palace Museum. Fashion Summit (Hong Kong) 2025 brings together leaders of various industries from around the world, leading scholars and sustainability experts to explore how to integrate artistic aesthetics and the fashion industry into sustainable development concepts. This event not only provides an international stage for designers from around the world and Hong Kong, China but also aims to promote the deep integration of innovative thinking and sustainable practices into business operations. Fashion Summit (Hong Kong) has long introduced cutting-edge sustainable solutions to the local fashion industry and has facilitated the fashion industry and public to jointly explore future possibilities for sustainable fashion through conferences, fashion shows, exhibitions and diverse public activities, further solidifying Hong Kong's position as a key hub for sustainable fashion in Asia and globally.Fashion Summit (Hong Kong) fashion exhibition will take place from 12 to 29 November at The Rotunda in Exchange Square, Central. It will feature fashion art pieces and clothing meticulously crafted by 11 designers from around the world and Hong Kong, China. There will also be guided tours and "Arts in Fashion" workshops led by designers and professional instructors where participants can create sustainable creative crafts, allowing the public to practice sustainable fashion and integrate art into their lives. This year, a special "Hong Kong Art & Fashion Map" will also be launched. It features 21 fashion hotspots and workshops, connecting Hong Kong China designer brands, retail stores and cultural and artistic landmarks that support sustainable concepts. The public and tourists are invited to explore Hong Kong's green creative pulse through city walks.Fashion Summit (Hong Kong) 2025 will hold its International Conference on 1 December at the Hong Kong Palace Museum, bringing together global fashion leaders, leading scholars, NGO representatives, members of the media and decision-makers from various industries. The conference will focus on core trends, innovative technologies and market opportunities in sustainable fashion and art. It will feature in-depth and forward-looking discussions on topics like the artistic application of sustainable materials and the integration of culture and arts with sustainable design. This conference aims to establish an international platform for exchange, promote industry innovation and cross-disciplinary collaboration and reshape the future fashion industry model, consolidating Hong Kong's status as Asia's sustainable and creative fashion hub. The following day (2 December), a fashion show will also be held at the Hong Kong Palace Museum. 6 designers from around the world and Hong Kong are invited to showcase creative fashion designs centred on sustainable concepts. The event will present a fashion show that blends cultural heritage, artistic aesthetics and innovative technology, immersing the audience in the infinite appeal of multicultural fusion.Fashion Summit (Hong Kong) 2025 Fashion Exhibition will be held from 12 to 29 November in The Rotunda of Exchange Square in Central. In addition to showcasing sustainable fashion collections from 11 renowned designers from the Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong China, the UK, Italy, France and Korea, "Arts in Fashion" experiential workshops and guided tours will be offered from 15-29 November. These include the "Peace Knot Shoe Charm Workshop", "Intangible Cultural Heritage Woven Bamboo Coaster Workshop", "3D Fashion Collage Workshop", "Upcycled Lace Jewellery Workshop", "Handwoven Flower Keychain Workshop", "Handwoven Bowknot Hanging Ornament Workshop", "Handmade Tassel Keychain Workshop" and "Trash to Treasure Hunters Workshop". Each workshop will be led by designers and professional instructors, allowing participants to not only gain a deeper understanding of the design concepts and creative processes of sustainable fashion, but also to personally experience intangible heritage crafts and upcycled design, creating fashionable handicrafts that combine practical functions with artistic aesthetics. This series of activities will break the mould of traditional fashion exhibitions, bringing sustainable fashion from an industry concern into the public's daily lives and promoting sustainable consumption.The full workshop schedule will be announced on Fashion Summit (Hong Kong) 2025's official social media channels and website. Please stay tuned for updates. All workshops are complimentary and open to the public. Each session is limited to 10 participants. Places are allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.Register now: https://www.fashionsummit.hk/fs_enrolment/ This year's specially curated "Hong Kong Art & Fashion Map" covers 21 selected hotspots, extending from the Central and Sheung Wan areas, where street art and fashion culture converge, to the West Kowloon Cultural District, which holds a trove of Chinese and Western cultural treasures. In collaboration with multiple Hong Kong China designer brands, retail stores and cultural and artistic landmarks that support sustainable concepts, the featured destinations collectively create a sustainable-style city exploration experience. This map is designed to guide the public and tourists on an in-depth journey through Hong Kong's sustainable fashion ecosystem. It not only increases exposure for local sustainable designers and brands but also brings together sustainable fashion lovers to delve into the city's network to experience a surprising artistic journey and showcases Hong Kong's vibrant energy as a "Creative Capital".For more information about Fashion Summit (Hong Kong), please visit: https://www.fashionsummit.hk/ .Hashtag: #FashionSummitHongKong2025

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Fashion Summit (Hong Kong)

The annual Asian fashion extravaganza, Fashion Summit (Hong Kong) 2025, organised by the Clothing Industry Training Authority (CITA) and sponsored by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency as a programme of the Hong Kong Fashion Fest which is presented by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. Fashion Summit (HK) is a result of a continuous learning and discovering process, bringing together leading academics, key players from the fashion industry, NGOs, media, decision-makers, and leaders to achieve sustainable fashion in Asia. Since 2017, the Fashion Summit (HK) organised an interactive International Conference which plays a vital role in providing a sharing platform for participants from around the world to exchange insights on the latest sustainable fashion trends, technology, best practices, solutions, and opportunities.



The theme for Fashion Summit (Hong Kong) 2025 is "Illuminate the Art of Sustainable Fashion", which deeply explores the integration of art and sustainable fashion. The aim is to redefine fashion aesthetics and values through creative expression and technological innovation. This year, Fashion Summit (Hong Kong) will first hold the Fashion Summit (Hong Kong) 2025 Fashion Exhibition in The Rotunda of Exchange Square in Central in November, showcasing fashion art pieces and clothing by designers from around the world and locally. The exhibition will also feature fun "Arts in Fashion" workshops and guided tours, and a special "Hong Kong Art & Fashion Map" will be launched to guide the public in exploring 21 sustainable urban hotspots, bringing sustainable fashion and artistic elements into our daily lives. Fashion Summit (Hong Kong) will also hold a one-day International Conference at the Hong Kong Palace Museum in December that will focus on sustainable fashion art. In addition, six designers will showcase their creativity and designs at the Fashion Show at the Hong Kong Palace Museum, a sure draw for sustainable fashion lovers. We sincerely invite you to participate in the events of Fashion Summit (Hong Kong) to join us in exploring sustainable fashion art and ensuring its legacy!

Fashion Summit (Hong Kong)