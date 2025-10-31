Hong Kong Design Centre Announces DFA Hong Kong Young Design Talent Award 2025 Winners

Honouring 17 Emerging Talents - Collaborating to Innovate and Shape the Future of Design

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 31 October 2025 - Hong Kong Design Centre (HKDC) proudly marks the 20milestone of the DFA Hong Kong Young Design Talent Award (DFA HKYDTA) with the announcement of its 2025 awardees. Selected by a professional panel of judges, this year's 17 talented young designers from Hong Kong have been recognised for their outstanding creativity and innovative contributions. Among them, 13 winners will receive financial sponsorships to pursue study or work opportunities outside Hong Kong, broadening their horizons and bringing fresh perspectives to the local creative industry. DFA HKYDTA is one of the seven DFA Awards programmes organised by HKDC, with Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region as the Lead Sponsor, and Hong Kong Design Institute and School of Design of The Hong Kong Polytechnic University as sponsors.The 2025 awardees showcase groundbreaking creativity and vision while demonstrating a strong commitment to environmental sustainability and the future of society. Projects byembody not only aesthetic excellence but also a dedication to promoting sustainable fashion through innovative techniques such as advanced knitting methods, and the creation of entirely new fabrics.harness the creative power of visual communication, leveraging mediums such as text, street stickers, and murals to craft compelling brand narratives.create meaningful connections between sustainability and the public by integrating design, education, and community collaboration.integrate aesthetics into industrial product design while emphasising functionality and manufacturability.breathe new life into iconic Hong Kong architectures, transforming them into functional and inspiring spaces. Others take different approaches, embracing and integrating multiple media forms to craft immersive experiences and inspire innovative dialogues.Mr. Joseph Lo, Chairman of HKDC, shared, "DFA HKYDTA is dedicated to recognising and nurturing emerging design talent. Over the past two decades, we are delighted to see awardees returning to Hong Kong, where they share the invaluable experiences gained abroad and express heartfelt gratitude for the opportunities that have fostered their growth and creativity. We look forward to seeing the younger generation of emerging talent contributing their creativity and passion to Hong Kong's creative industry, propelling its continued growth and development."The award presentation ceremony will be held on 4 December 2025, at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, where the awardees will be honoured for their remarkable achievements. Through the DFA HKYDTA, HKDC reaffirms its commitment to nurturing local design talent, fostering creative networks, and positioning Hong Kong as a vibrant international design hub.Established in 2005, the DFA HKYDTA's mission is to nurture and support Hong Kong's emerging design practitioners and encourage the growth of local creative industries. Since its inception, this programme has provided sponsorships for over 160 young Hong Kong design practitioners and design graduates aged between 18 and 35. Each awardee is provided with a sponsorship of up to HK$500,000 to work at a renowned design company for 6 to 12 months or study at a reputable institute for 6 to 18 months outside Hong Kong.More details of DFA HKYDTA and the 2025 awardees are available at: https://ydta.dfaawards.com. DFA HKYDTA Press kit and Awardees' bios: https://shorturl.at/lHFE0 Hashtag: #HongKongDesignCentre #HKDC #DFA

