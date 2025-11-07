Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP), established in 2001, has built a thriving innovation and technology (I&T) ecosystem in Hong Kong, supporting 13 unicorns, nurturing around 15,000 research talents, and hosting more than 2,400 technology companies from 25 countries and regions specializing in biomedicine, AI and robotics, fintech, and smart city development. HKSTP is dedicated to positioning Hong Kong as an international I&T hub. To align with Hong Kong's future development, HKSTP is committed to attracting and cultivating I&T talent, accelerating the commercialization of innovative outcomes, and providing comprehensive support for technology companies and professionals on their innovation journey. Its vibrant I&T ecosystem continues to grow, encompassing Hong Kong Science Park in Pak Shek Kok, InnoCentre in Kowloon Tong, and three InnoParks in Tai Po, Yuen Long, and Tseung Kwan O. These facilities drive advancements in applied technology, focusing on industries such as advanced manufacturing, micro-electronics, and biotechnology, steering Hong Kong toward new industrialization. Hong Kong Science Park Shenzhen Branch, located in Futian, Shenzhen, leverages the strategic advantage of "support of the Motherland, connecting to the world." It serves as a bridge for "bringing in and going global," actively fostering cross-border I&T collaboration. The Shenzhen Branch supports global technology companies and professionals by providing research and collaboration spaces, with a focus on enterprises in seven key sectors: Medtech, big data and AI, robotics, new materials, microelectronics, fintech, and sustainable development. HKSTP is dedicated to advancing Hong Kong's I&T development by providing research infrastructure, startup and enterprise support services, professional investment and business expertise, fostering partnership networks, and attracting top talent. These efforts drive innovation as a new engine for economic growth for Hong Kong. More information about HKSTP is available at www.hkstp.org 。

Park company Westwell Technology specialises in providing automated new energy solutions. At FII9, Yang Ming, CEO of Westwell Holdings (Hong Kong), delivered a presentation titled "Sailing to a more Sustainable Future of AI and Renewable Energy", sharing insights on integrating AI and energy to drive the green transformation of the logistics industry. Currently, the company's business spans 28 countries and regions, including the Middle East market.

