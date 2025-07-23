HeyMax is a leading loyalty and travel rewards platform that turns everyday spending into meaningful travel, based in Singapore. HeyMax is on a mission to bring more joy and empathy to the world through travel. Its vision is to make travel more accessible and rewarding for everyone by turning the things you already do into free trips, year after year. Users earn Max Miles from over 500 top merchants and redeem them directly for over 30 flights, hotels, and rewards programs, or use them for gift cards. Max Miles never expire, come with no fees, and offer unmatched flexibility for modern travelers. HeyMax is backed by leading investors including January Capital, Monk's Hill Ventures, Tenity, Ascend Angels, and XA Network. For more information, please visit www.heymax.ai . To be among the first to experience HeyMax in Hong Kong, join the waitlist at hk.heymax.ai/waitlist . About krip krip is Hong Kong's most comprehensive, personalized and centralized credit card deals and offers platform, empowering consumers to spend smarter with innovative technology and information transparency. With over 6,000 credit card deals and offers, 3,000 merchants and 500 credit and debit cards listed, krip is the go-to place for consumers looking to get the most out of their cards. krip is backed by the Cyberport Incubation Programme and was recognized by the Hong Kong SAR Government in ICT Awards 2023, achieving Award of the Year and Fintech Grand Award, being the first fintech company to win the overall award since its inception.

