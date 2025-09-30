Gold fell on Tuesday as investors booked profits after prices hit a record high earlier in the session, while concerns of a U.S. government shutdown and increased bets of a Federal Reserve rate cut limited losses.

Spot gold fell 0.9% to $3,800.34 per ounce, as of 0924 GMT after rising 1% to hit a record high of $3,871.45 during Asia hours. Bullion has risen 10.4% so far in September, and is on track for its biggest monthly percentage gain since July 2020.

U.S. gold futures for December delivery fell 0.7% to $3,827.80.

Swissquote external analyst Carlo Alberto De Casa said gold has pared gains on profit-taking after rising as much as 1% during Asia hours and "so far this is just a technical correction and we are not talking about an inversion."

U.S. President Donald Trump and his Democratic opponents appeared to make little progress at a White House meeting aimed at heading off a government shutdown that could disrupt a wide range of services as soon as Wednesday.

"The risk of shutdown for gold is positive because it means uncertainty and that the Federal Reserve doesn't have clear data because that could arrive late," De Casa added.

Markets expect an 89% chance of a 25-basis-point reduction at the Fed's October meeting, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool. Investors now await a slew of U.S. data including Friday's non-farm payrolls for further clues on the economy's health.

The U.S. Labor Department confirmed on Monday that its statistics agency would suspend data releases, including the closely-watched monthly employment report in the event of a partial government shutdown.

UBS expects gold could rise as high as $4,200/oz by mid-2026 in its bull case scenario, the bank said in a note on Tuesday.

Gold, viewed as a safe-haven asset in times of geopolitical and economic uncertainty, tends to do well in a low-interest rate environment.

Shares of China's Zijin Gold International rose 66% in their Hong Kong trading debut, after the company raised $3.2 billion in an initial public offering (IPO), the largest deal of its kind globally in 2025.

Elsewhere, spot silver lost 2% to $45.99 per ounce and has climbed 16.1% so far this month. Platinum fell 4.5% to $1,529.80 and palladium lost 3% to $1,229.50.