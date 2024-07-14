Founded in 2008, Childlike Art is a pioneering institution dedicated to nurturing artistic talent across all age groups. Operating from classrooms in Causeway Bay and Tsim Sha Tsui, the institution offers a comprehensive range of art classes and workshops tailored to children and adolescents in both English and Chinese. Their programs are designed to integrate seamlessly with in-school art education, enhancing students' creative experiences. Childlike Art embraces a holistic approach to art education, providing everything from trial classes to both short-term and long-term courses. The institution is deeply involved in preparing students for art examinations and helping them compete in both local and international competitions. Their support extends beyond the classroom, offering guidance for students aspiring to enter foreign art universities and pursue careers in the arts. It also provides scholarships and participates in community activities, hoping to contribute to society through art. In addition to youth programs, Childlike Art offers specialized art-related training for adults and professional organizations, including notable clients like Morgan Stanley. Their goal is to foster an appreciation and proficiency in art that transcends age and professional boundaries. Upcoming Trial Classes: Childlike Art invites interested individuals to join open trial classes. Due to limited availability in these small-group sessions, participants are encouraged to secure their spots by registering through this link.

