MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 September 2025 - Macau's golden autumn is set to be a season of pace and poise. As the city readies itself to play a leading role in two of the region's most significant sporting fixtures – co-presenting the WTT Champions Macao 2025 and hosting the table tennis events for the 15th National Games – Galaxy Macau™ Integrated Resort (hereinafter as "Galaxy Macau") is offering a smart cultural counterpoint to the on-court action.Galaxy Entertainment Group (hereinafter as "GEG") has once more co-presented the, alongside supporting the 15th National Games of the People's Republic China, which – for the very first time – will be held in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. While the thunderous serves and lightning-fast rallies of the world's best players will echo through the state-of-the-art Galaxy Arena, a more contemplative take on the sport is being served up just a short stroll away.Presented by the resort's cultural arm, GalaxyArt, "The Artistry of Table Tennis – Collectables & Art Exhibition" is a deft exploration of the game's rich design heritage and aesthetic evolution. A cultural showcase that not only builds anticipation for the series of world-class athletic galas but also highlights GEG's commitment to promoting table tennis culture locally. Housed in the resort's East Square, the exhibition is a curated narrative that charts the sport's journey through its most essential tool: the racket. More than 40 rare and storied rackets are on display, from pioneering vellum-covered models of the 19th century to the high-tech, carbon-fibre instruments wielded by today's champions.The collection is smartly arranged in cabinets inspired by Macau's own heritage, tracing a course from the game's parlour-room origins to its current status as a global athletic spectacle. It's a thoughtful examination of craft, form, and function, offering a welcome rally of art and athletics that enriches the main event.This pairing of high-octane sport and considered culture is a play that speaks to Galaxy Macau's wider ambitions. The resort understands that a modern itinerary is about more than just a single headline act. The ideal visit pairs the thrill of competition with moments of discovery, rounding out stays in Galaxy Macau's array of award-winning luxury accommodation, gourmet dining, and premium shopping experiences; a poised play for a golden autumn, and a winning combination for any discerning traveller.Presented by GalaxyArt, "The Artistry of Table Tennis - Collectables & Art Exhibition" is a cross-disciplinary cultural event that brings together sport, art, and heritage. Centred around table tennis, the exhibition offers an artistic perspective on the sport's rich history and cultural significance, reflecting GEG's deep commitment to creative culture and athletic development. In a poised backhand to complement the main event, the exhibition offers an immersive experience, simulating the atmosphere of a grand competition.For the best perspective, visitors can view a striking installation of giant rackets and table laid out on a red floor. While the world's top players trade lightning-fast serves in the Galaxy Arena, visitors can discover an artful take on the game at East Square.Over 40 rare rackets are displayed in cabinets inspired by Macau's iconic Ruins of St. Paul's, showcasing five thematic zones: The Evolution of the Rackets (1900s–1970s), Pioneering Designs (1930s–1940s), Champions' Legacy and Former Athlete-Artists (signed and hand-painted rackets), Global Icons (signed rackets), and Technological Revolution (modern innovations). Together, they tell the story of table tennis as a sport steeped in culture and innovation.At the heart of the exhibition is a large-scale art installation featuring a giant table and rackets, with dynamic lines made of colourful tape and floating table tennis balls that recreate the speed and energy of the sport. The two oversized rackets represent the sport's signature shakehand and penhold grips – one side hand-painted lettering of "Galaxy" and "Macau", the other composed of real rackets arranged in a creative display.A forthcoming collaborative art piece, set to be unveiled in mid-October, promises another deft touch. Celebrating the spirit of table tennis through creativity and teamwork, Galaxy's team members will be participating in this performance-based work.The exhibition is open from now until January 4, 2026, daily from 10:00am to 10:00pm at Galaxy Macau's East Square, and admission is free.In the spirit of community engagement and promoting the values of sport, GEG continues its title sponsorship of the "GEG Macau Special Olympics Inclusive Table Tennis Fun Day", co-hosted with Macau Special Olympics. Now in its 15th year, the event remains true to its inclusive roots, encouraging community participation.This year's opening ceremony will be held on October 19, marking exactly 50 days before the opening of the 12th National Games for Persons with Disabilities and the 9th National Special Olympic Games. The event, including matches and interactive game booths, will take place at Broadway Macau, offering participants a fun and energetic table tennis experience. Notably, the opening ceremony and workshops will be held in conjunction with "The Artistry of Table Tennis - Collectables & Art Exhibition", allowing attendees to explore the artistic installations and rare rackets, and enjoy the unique fusion of sport and creativity.Ahead of the event, on September 20, GEG and Macau Special Olympics will host a DIY racket workshop at Galaxy Macau's East Square. Members of Macau Special Olympics and GEG volunteers will collaborate to craft custom rackets, fostering interaction and promoting the values of inclusion and creativity.This November is a seamless experience that turns a sporting fixture into a fully-fledged getaway. A poised play for a golden autumn, and a winning combination for any discerning traveller, Galaxy Macau will launch "Gold, Glory and Galaxy", offering guests a series of exciting dining, shopping privileges and exclusive limited-edition prizes. Visitors can immerse themselves in the passion of table tennis while enjoying a luxurious and lucky holiday experience.GEG's time-honoured support of the game of table tennis in Macau is renowned. Since hosting the inaugural WTT event in 2020, GEG has actively contributed to the growth of the sport over the past six consecutive occasions. This year marks its third consecutive year as co-organiser. Starting in 2024, GEG became Macau's first and only luxury resort to co-host the ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup Macao, underscoring its commitment to integrating tourism and sport, and promoting athletic development.This November, the table tennis matches of the 15th National Games will be held at the Galaxy Arena, a state-of-the-art venue within the GEG district. As Macau's largest indoor arena, equipped with advanced facilities and supported by the luxurious hospitality of Galaxy Macau, the resort is poised to deliver unforgettable cultural, sporting, and entertainment experiences.For more information and news about, please visit www.galaxymacau.com Hashtag: #GalaxyMacau

