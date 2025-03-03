The "Ode to Spring" afternoon tea, featuring four savory delicacies and six exquisitely crafted desserts, promising an afternoon of unparalleled elegance and indulgence.

The “Ode to Spring” featues Chef Yam Lok Hin (left), Executive Pastry Chef of StarWorld Hotel, Galaxy Macau, and Broadway Macau, alongside Chef Chong Ko Wai (right), the Malaysian Ambassador for Elle & Vire Professionnel, acclaimed as the "Cake Architect."

Enjoying the "Ode to Spring" afternoon tea is a wonderful way to feel the breath of spring.

“Ode to Spring” Media Showcase was also held on February 28

In the future, more and more world-renowned pastry chefs will be invited continue crafting a symphony of flavors and creativity that celebrate "The Dining Destination In Asia".

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 March 2025 - Embracing the arrival of spring, Galaxy Macau™ (hereafter referred to as "Galaxy Macau") – a world-class luxury integrated resort –unveils the captivating new. This series has been co-created by globally renowned pastry masters, promising an unparalleled indulgence filled with the blessings and delightful surprises of the season.The "Ode to Spring" artisan pastry afternoon tea is a collaboration between Galaxy Macau and French dairy products' brand Elle & Vire Professionnel, featuring Chef Yam Lok Hin, Executive Pastry Chef of StarWorld Hotel, Galaxy Macau, and Broadway Macau™ (hereafter referred to as "Broadway Macau") , alongside Chef Chong Ko Wai, the Malaysian Ambassador for Elle & Vire Professionnel, acclaimed as the "Cake Architect." Both chefs boast remarkable legacies in the global pastry world, known for their artistic finesse and refined craftsmanship, making this collaboration undoubtedly a feast of high-end artistry. This delicious springtime celebration will be available from March to May at CHA BEI and the Raffles Lounge & Terrace at Galaxy Macau.Stepping into CHA BEI, where it feels like a garden, the "Ode to Spring" afternoon tea is presented with a mini flower tree, featuring crystal dessert spheres hanging from its branches, surrounded by an enticing array of treats. Theafternoon tea, featuring four savory delicacies and six exquisitely crafted desserts, promising an afternoon of unparalleled elegance and indulgence. The desserts, made with Elle & Vire Professionnel's top-tier ingredients, are adorned with floral accents, including a; a; a; a; a; and a. The savory offerings include, and—each harmoniously blending flavors for a delightful experience. Paired with the special drink, made with passion fruit, hibiscus, and calamansi, guests can enjoy this much-anticipated gastronomic journey for only MOP 598 for two, which includes a welcome drink for each guest, ensuring a wonderful springtime experience at CHA BEI.At the Raffles Lounge & Terrace, dive into the refreshing sweetness of, marvel atpresented as a flower basket, and don't forget to take photos of, delicately crafted in the shape of a mini log. All these treats and more are available for a limited time at the magnificent lobby lounge of Raffles at Galaxy Macau. Whether enjoyed with friends and family or experienced in peaceful solitude, this spring afternoon tea offers the ideal setting for a luxurious ambiance and a memorable experience.On February 27, the exclusive master class with chefs and tea party for "Ode to Spring" was held at CHA BEI. The two master chefs demonstrated how to create exquisite cream puffs using high-quality ingredients from Elle & Vire Professionnel, while enjoyed a sneak peek of the spring-inspired afternoon tea."Ode to Spring" Media Showcase was also held on February 28. In the event, Mr. Steven Tan, Senior Vice President of Food and Beverage, Galaxy Entertainment Group, said in his speech: "We are delighted to partner with Elle & Vire Professionnel for this series. As a leader in their field, they share the same values and ambitions in creating top-notch gastronomy events and collaborations as Galaxy Macau does. We look forward to welcoming more creative sparks from around the world and showcasing their exciting gastronomic creations in our outlets. The Art of Patisserie Collaboration Series truly highlights Galaxy Macau's commitment to delivering world-class dining experiences." Afterwards, invited media and guests visited the open kitchen at CHA BEI, engaging in interactive discussions with the chefs in a relaxed and warm setting."As the Executive Pastry Chef of StarWorld Hotel, Galaxy Macau and Broadway Macau, Chef Hin upholds the high standards of Galaxy Macau, continuously striving for excellence in the quality of each pastry. He skillfully blends exquisite pastry techniques from around the world into every creation. Chef Hin was trained at the prestigious L'Ecole Lenôtre in Paris and L'Ecole Valrhona in Tokyo, honing his pastry skills in several Michelin-starred restaurants. He was the Silver winner at the 2017 Valrhona C3 Chocolate Competition in North America. At the 2024 Constance Festival Culinaire, Chef Hin even took the coveted award for "Best Artistic Piece" and was the winner of "Pierre Hermé Trophy".Theafternoon tea marks the beginning of a new series of pastry art collaborations featuring the renowned pastry chefs at Galaxy Macau. In the future, more and more world-renowned pastry chefs will be invited continue crafting a symphony of flavors and creativity that celebrate "The Dining Destination In Asia".Now until May 31CHA BEI and Raffles Lounge at Galaxy MacauHashtag: #GalaxyMacau #OdeToSpring

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ABOUT GALAXY MACAU INTEGRATED RESORT

Galaxy Macau™, The World-class Luxury Integrated Resort delivers the "Most Spectacular Entertainment and Leisure Destination in the World". Developed at an investment of HK$43 billion, the property covers 1.1 million-square-meter of unique entertainment and leisure attractions that are unlike anything else in Macau. Eight award-winning world-class luxury hotels provide close to 5,000 rooms, suites and villas. They include Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy Hotel™, Hotel Okura Macau, JW Marriott Hotel Macau, The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, Broadway Hotel, Raffles at Galaxy Macau, Andaz Macau. Unique to Galaxy Macau, the 75,000-square-meter Grand Resort Deck features the world's longest Skytop Adventure Rapids at 575-meters, the largest Skytop Wave Pool with waves up to 1.5-meters high and 150-meters pristine white sand beach. Two five-star spas from Banyan Tree Spa Macau and The Ritz- Carlton Spa, Macau help guests relax and rejuvenate.



As the dining destination in Asia, Galaxy Macau offers a wide variety of gastronomic delights, exquisite experiences and ingredients of the finest quality with over 120 dining options from Michelin dining to authentic delicacies.



Embark on a delightful and rewarding journey at Galaxy Promenade, the one-stop shopping destination boasting some of the world's most iconic luxury brands. Be the first to get the latest limited-edition items; explore fascinating pop-ups by coveted labels and revel in fabulous shopping rewards and privileges. Our VIPs are entitled to a highly-curated experience with dedicated personal shoppers at guests' service, and be invited to exclusive luxury brand events. A different caliber of privileges and rewards also await. Discover the joys of fashion and stand at the forefront of style and sophistication—Galaxy Promenade has everything guests need to stay ahead of the style game.



Galaxy Cinemas takes immersive movie experiences to the next level with the latest audio-visual technology, ultra-luxurious facilities and bespoke services; CHINA ROUGE, one-of-a-kind deluxe lounge that evokes the glitz and glamor of Shanghai's golden era with entertainment in luxury and style; and Foot Hub presents the traditional art of reflexology to make you feel more relaxed and revitalized. For Authentic Macau Flavors & Vibrant Asian Experiences, Broadway Macau – just a 90-second walk via a bridge from Galaxy Macau, has over 35 Authentic Macau & Asian Flavors at its Broadway Food Street. The 2,500-seat Broadway Theatre plays host to world-class entertainers and a diverse array of cultural events.



Meeting, incentive and banquet groups are also well looked after with a portfolio of unique venues in Galaxy Macau and a professional service staff. Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) is the latest addition to the Group's ever-expanding integrated resort precinct and will usher in a new era for the MICE industry in Macau. GICC is a world- class event venue featuring 40,000-square-meter of total flexible MICE, and a 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena – the largest indoor arena in Macau.



For more details, please visit www.galaxymacau.com, www.broadwaymacau.com.mo and www.galaxyicc.com.



Galaxy Macau