For the full 1-50 list, click here SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - Media OuReach Newswire - 25 March 2025 -in Bangkok was named, at the Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2025 live awards ceremony. Voted by the Asia's 50 Best Restaurants Academy, an influential gender-balanced group of more than 350 experts, this year's list includes restaurants from 16 cities and seven new entries.Gaggan Anand, celebrated chef and owner of, is known for blending progressive Indian cuisine with influences from Japan, France and Thailand. After multiple iterations of his Bangkok restaurant, previously crowned The Best Restaurant in Asia a record four times, Anand unveiled a reimagined version of his culinary concept in a new location in late 2019. In 2023, the restaurant returned to the Asia's 50 Best Restaurants list and has steadily risen to the pinnacle.Hong Kong is represented by seven establishments this year, led byat No.2, withfollowing closely at No.3.William Drew, Director of Content at Asia's 50 Best Restaurants, says: "This year's ranking presents a remarkable tapestry of dining establishments across 16 cities, with seven new entries showcasing the exceptional talent and innovative spirit that define Asia's culinary landscape. Heartfelt congratulations to all the featured restaurants, particularly chef Gaggan Anand and his team at Gaggan, who have impressively secured the title of The Best Restaurant in Asia once again."Please find the full press release and images here. Hashtag: #Asias50Best

