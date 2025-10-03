Combining the power of the live event with a focus on true artist development, AEG Presents is aworld leader in the music and entertainment industries. Operating across four continents, thecompany has an unparalleled commitment to artistry, creativity, and community. Its tentpole festivalsand multi-day music events—which include the iconic Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival andthe legendary New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival alongside American Express Presents BSTHyde Park, Stagecoach, Hangout Festival, Electric Forest, and Firefly—continue to set the bar forthe live music experience. AEG Presents promotes global tours for artists such as The RollingStones, Elton John, Taylor Swift, Celine Dion, Justin Bieber, Kenny Chesney, Paul McCartney, andKaty Perry, in addition to—through its network of clubs, theatres, arenas, stadiums and renownedpartner brands such as Goldenvoice, Messina Touring Group, Concerts West, The Bowery Presents,PromoWest Productions, Marshall Arts, Madison House Presents, and Zero Mile Presents—creatingand developing an unmatched infrastructure for artist development and audience reach. Moreinformation can be found at www.aegpresents.com Follow AEG – AEG Official Website | Instagram| Facebook | TikTok | X

G-DRAGON is a global cultural icon. As a member of the popular K-pop male group BIGBANG, hehelped redefine the Asian music scene with his innovative music, bold fashion choices, andcharismatic stage presence. Known for his genre-blending sound and experimental approach tomusic, G-DRAGON has released several successful solo albums, earning critical acclaim andcommercial success. His influence extends beyond music, with a lasting impact on fashion andculture, often regarded as a trendsetter in both South Korea and internationally. FAM Official Instagram (@fanplusonedotcom) FAM Official Facebook (@fanplusonedotcom) FAM Official X (@FANPLUS1DOTCOM) G-DRAGON Official Weibo (@GDRAGON_OFFICIAL)

