DÜSSELDORF, GERMANY - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 March 2025 - Fafrees proudly presents the F700 Series, featuring the F700M and F700W —two premium city e-bikes designed for urban riders seeking efficiency, comfort, and modern aesthetics. Combining lightweight construction, intelligent features, and top-tier components, the F700 Series deliver a seamless and comfortable riding experience.The Fafrees F700 Series is designed to make urban commuting effortless, efficient, and enjoyable, combining lightweight construction with intelligent power management for a seamless riding experience.Shimano CUES 9-Speed Gearing: The Shimano CUES 9-speed system allows riders to smoothly adjust to different terrains, providing greater flexibility and control. Whether on steep inclines or flat roads, shifting gears is effortless and precise.Hydraulic Disc Brakes: For enhanced safety, the F700 series are equipped with high-performance hydraulic disc brakes, delivering quick and responsive braking in all weather conditions.The F700 Series are more than just an e-bike—it's a smart, stylish, and powerful companion for modern city life. With its cutting-edge features, high-quality components, and sleek design, the F700M is a good choice for urban riders seeking comfort, convenience, and performance.Website: www.fafreesebike.com Facebook: facebook.com/FafreesEbike Instagram: instagram.com/fafrees YouTube: youtube.com/@fafreesebike Hashtag: #Fafrees

