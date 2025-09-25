Crafting a serene but vigorous harvest season for guests with a repertoire of exquisite multifaceted dining, wining, and playing choices

A special seasonal menu celebrating the charisma of Thai spices and produce revives this golden autumn at Saffron, a Michelin-selected Thai restaurant led by Chef Jan Ruangnukulkit.

With crabs – Hairy Crabs from Eastern China in particular – becoming mature every autumn, Galaxy Macau is the place for fresh, succulent crabs prepared to perfection with a variety of recipes.

Inspired by the popular Wellington dish, Truffle-Stuffed Dover Sole exemplifies the refinement and versatility of the truffle and is the key component of the Australian Winter Truffle Degustation Menu at The Ritz-Carlton Café.

This golden autumn, visit Galaxy Macau to ease your shopping spree and win unrivalled shopping rewards or prizes at lucky draws – a one-of-a-kind shopping experience.

The Grand Resort Deck at Galaxy Macau offers beyond swimming and water adventures – Aqua Zumba and bodyweight workshops will be available on September 27 and 28, as well as from October 1 to 5.

Banyan Tree Spa Macau curates for guests seeking deeper relaxation and inner peace a nocturnal programme – Lunar Serenity: Mid-autumn Wellness Retreat – a multisensory combination of calming progression.

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 September 2025 - As the air begins to cool in Macau, the city's appetite turns towards indulgence; nourishment for the body, soul, and appetite becomes a premier priority. At Galaxy Macau™ Integrated Resort (hereafter "Galaxy Macau"), autumn is a time for indulgence, a season of culinary delights, and a reason to shop and be rewarded. Guests are invited to embark on a sensory journey that blends gourmet experiences, fashion exploration, and rejuvenation. Starting now, the season's programme includes sought-after crab feasts, exclusive chef's menus and hearty culinary creations, presented alongside rewarding retail opportunities and wellness pursuits, creating rich and memorable moments for every guest.Mooncake takes the centre stage of the harvest season. For centuries and across generations, the sharing of mooncakes has remained a cherished ritual as the harvest moon lights up the night sky. This season of abundance, share the joy with your loved ones as you savour Galaxy Macau's delectable mooncakes, available in both traditional and contemporary flavours: Egg Custard, Assorted Nuts, Tangerine Peel and Red Bean Paste, Matcha, and Purple Sweet Potato. Priced at MOP398, the celebratory delight is available at Pak Loh Chiu Chow Restaurant.Saffron, a Michelin-selected Thai restaurant led by Chef Jan Ruangnukulkit, offers a seasonal tasting menu blending Thai spices and fresh ingredients. Dishes include tropical fruit salad, beef cheek soup, white bitter melon, and coconut ice cream served in a whole coconut shell. Available for dinner from MOP888+ per person.Teppanyaki Shou, the prestigious Japanese restaurant at Raffles at Galaxy Macau, presents an autumn omakase experience that revolves around mushrooms, a Japanese seasonal ingredient for the golden autumn. Guests can expect truffle, matsutake mushrooms, and Oda wagyu beef in the hearty menus. Highlights include Shizuoka trout, maitake mushrooms, fresh sashimi, and a luxurious blend of matsutake, foie gras, and caviar. Weekend lunch is available at MOP888+ per person, and dinner is served from Tuesday to Sunday from MOP1,988+ per person. Truffle can be topped up at MOP38+ per gram.Finally, a touch of theatre can be found at Japanese restaurant Kyo Watami, where guests can leave their decisions to chance. Its "blind box" offering (from MOP118+) sees diners surprised with premium dishes such as Sea Urchin Donburi or Wagyu Rice Sets. The luckiest might even secure a set of Japanese sea urchin worth more than MOP1,500. For those who prefer to choose, signature hand rolls provide a satisfying grace note to the season made with freshly grilled premium seaweed, red vinegar rice, and toppings like salmon, sweet shrimp, or sea urchin, and available from MOP58+. Snow crab cooked in various styles concludes a wondrous autumn season with a Japanese touch.The Apron Oyster Bar & Grill offers a 60-minute unlimited steak lunch at MOP358+ per person, with refreshing salad and crispy fries included: a hearty treat for beef-lovers. Coffee brand % Arabica is set to unveil its newest store at Galaxy Promenade this October, offering a limited-time exclusive beverage and special opening gift, creating a stylish new space to unwind during your shopping journey.Autumn is also the prime season for sumptuous crab delicacies. Meticulously curated menus highlighting crabs will be available at Galaxy Macau's eight popular restaurants from October 8 –– from the renowned hairy crab from Eastern China to the meaty swimming crab from Bohai.The highlight atwill be Marinated Hairy Crab with Huadiao Wine, a unique signature of the native home of the crab.'s Traditional Marinated Flower Crab in Fujian Wine reflects the legacy of Fujianese cuisine.'s well-crafted Chili Pancake with Chinese Pickles, Bitter Gourd and Crab Casserole and Abalone Crab Casserole encapsulates aromatic seasonings.has Poached Green Crab with Pork Stomach and Pickle Broth and Qingyuan Chicken with Mud Crab and Mini Potato highlight richness and fragrances.works magic on swimming crab from Bohai, elevating the flavours with mushrooms and green chili.'s Spicy Alaskan Crab Legs and's Crab Roe Noodles is a must-try.The Ritz-Carlton Café, a Michelin-selected restaurant at The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, invites discerning guests on a sensory journey with the newly launched Australian Winter Truffle Degustation Menu, curated by Chef Gabriel José Díaz Leite, the restaurant's esteemed Chef de Cuisine. Meanwhile, JW Marriott Hotel Macau's popular buffet sanctum, Urban Kitchen, accentuates the awesomeness of wagyu this golden season from September 30 to November 30, with Chef Lee Adams, who served at the kitchen of a Three Michelin-starred restaurant, helming the buffet counters from September 30 to October 2.This autumn, Galaxy Promenade, each visit is made all the more rewarding with glittering retail incentives. From 1 to 8 October, visitors to Galaxy Promenade can receive up to 6% back in dining and shopping vouchers, with no minimum spend required. From September 26– October 8, the resort's DFS outpost will host a series of interactive games, offering the chance to win prizes from gold ingots to further shopping privileges.October also marks a significant expansion of the resort's luxury fashion credentials. The month sees the launch of two new Italian flagships: a Brunello Cucinelli boutique and Tod's largest store in Asia. These are joined by a newly expanded Miu Miu outpost, broadening the roster of refined fashion on offer.Louis Vuitton also reaffirms its presence with a new women's boutique in the Opal Lobby. The store debuts with the Autumn/Winter 2025 collection from artistic director Nicolas Ghesquière. Key pieces include the signature Express bag—a nod to the house's heritage in sophisticated travel—and a notable new piece of footwear. The LV Sneakerina, a distinctive hybrid that sits neatly between a contemporary sneaker and a classic ballet flat, makes its timely debut.Galaxy Macau's Grand Resort Deck, named Macau's Best Hotel Pool by, continues its summer excitement into autumn. The world's largest Skytop Wave Pool invites guests to join complimentary Aqua Zumba and bodyweight workshops. Activities run on September 27 and 28, as well as from October 1 to 5 for hotel guests' enjoyment.Children will enjoy their own event calendar at Galaxy Macau. Galaxy Kidz Autumn Carnival celebrates the magic of Mid-Autumn Festival with a line-up of spectacular activities such as fun quests, creative workshops, and joyful meet & greets with Wavey The Peacock, aiming to sparks this festive season with joy, play and discovery – available until October 7.For a moment of quiet contemplation, the award-winning Banyan Tree Spa Macau offers a timely retreat. Its 'Lunar Serenity' session is a Mid-Autumn wellness ritual that includes floatation, sound therapy and meditation with handmade stones, culminating in the exclusive Fire Moon Stone experience, designed to promote tranquillity and inner balance. Set to be held on October 11 from 7:00pm to 9:30pm, the session is priced at MOP680++ per person.Availability for autumn activities is limited – advance booking is recommended. For inquiries and reservations, please call +853 8883 2221.The resort's cultural agenda is anchored by GalaxyArt, which currently hosts two noteworthy exhibitions. The first, 'The Artistry of Table Tennis', is a cross-disciplinary event that considers the rich history and cultural significance of the sport. The exhibition features 40 rare rackets housed in display cabinets inspired by Macau's iconic Ruins of St. Paul's, alongside a large-scale installation."The Artistry of Table Tennis - Collectables & Art Exhibition" is a cross-disciplinary cultural event that brings together sport, art, and heritage. Open from now until January 4, 2026, daily from 10:00am to 10:00pm at Galaxy Macau's East Square with free admission, it offers an artistic perspective on the sport's rich history and cultural significance.This autumn also sees the gallery host 'In the Mind of Bruno Moinard', an immersive exhibition offering insight into the process of the globally acclaimed French interior designer. The show marks the global debut of more than 300 original works from Moinard's personal collection, spanning sketches, paintings and design manuscripts and showcases his interior design studio Moinard Bétaille's bespoke design concepts for the soon-to-open Capella at Galaxy Macau. The exhibition is showing at GalaxyArt, 1/F Galaxy Promenade at Galaxy Macau, until December 31, 2025 from 10am – 10pm daily; with free entry to the public.The resort's entertainment programme is equally well-appointed, with a roster of regional talent set to take the stage. Top Chinese idol Lu Han kicks off his first overseas solo tour with the 2025 LUHAN SEASON4 ASIA TOUR, performing at Galaxy Arena on October 4. Superstar Jackson Wang brings his MAGICMAN 2 WORLD TOUR 2025–2026 to Galaxy Arena for three nights from October 10 to 12. Popular Hong Kong singer-songwriter Hung Ka Ho will host his first birthday fan meeting at Broadway Theatre on October 25.Begala Party K makes its grand debut at Mezzanine Floor at Galaxy Macau. It is a multi-dimensional themed destination that blends exclusive business gatherings, cross-genre artistic parties, and immersive tech-driven entertainment.Galaxy Macau continues to deliver spectacular events and activities, reinforcing Macau's position as a city of performing arts and the "World Centre of Tourism and Leisure".For more information about Galaxy Macau, please visit www.galaxymacau.com Hashtag: #GalaxyMacau

