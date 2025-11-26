Lower emissions – Deploying zero tailpipe-emission EVs to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and contribute to better air quality in urban centers.

Higher efficiency – Utilizing advanced prime movers equipped with smart systems to optimize routing and load planning, enabling fewer trucks to move more goods with greater efficiency.

STA. ROSA, LAGUNA, PHILIPPINES - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 November 2025 – DHL Summit Solutions, Inc. (DSSI), the joint venture between DHL Supply Chain APAC and JG Summit Holdings, Inc., today marked a major milestone in its sustainability journey with the inauguration of its Electric Vehicle (EV) fleet.With its investment in 23 electric vehicles and 22 prime movers, DSSI is becoming one of the largestlogistic operators with an owned EV fleet in the Philippines. This strategic investment reinforces DSSI's commitment to sustainable transport and operational excellence in support of DHL Group's global goal of increasing the share of EVs in its first- and last-mile delivery fleet to over 66 percent by 2030 and achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050."This milestone reflects the strong partnership between DHL Supply Chain and JG Summit Holdings, Inc., and our shared ambition to build a cleaner and more efficient transport network for the Philippines. Through DSSI, we are stepping up our decarbonization efforts with larger EV fleets, smarter routing and emission reduced transport solutions. The launch of this new fleet in the Philippines is another important step in that journey. It raises the bar for sustainable logistics in the country while strengthening our ability to support customers with reliable and future-ready transport services," said Edwin Wong, CEO of DHL Supply Chain Southeast Asia and interim Managing Director of DSSI.Alan Surposa, Chief Resource Officer, JG Summit Holdings, Inc., added, "Our collaboration with DHL Supply Chain through DSSI reflects JG Summit's commitment to building a logistics network that is both efficient and environmentally responsible. By investing in EVs and advanced technologies, we are helping shape a cleaner, smart future for the Philippines."The new fleet reflects DSSI's two-pronged approach to sustainable transport:Beyond the fleet investment, DSSI is creating an integrated and connected transport ecosystem via DHL's Connected Control Tower (CCT) system. The CCT creates visibility and optimizes transport flows by centralizing management activities while overseeing every step of the process - from order receipt to shipment delivery – for more efficient, automated, and transparent operations. With real-time visibility, predictive maintenance, and data-driven scheduling enabled by digital platforms, the fleet achieves higher utilization, reduced downtime, and improved reliability."This rollout is not just about adding new vehicles. It is about giving our drivers and operations teams the tools to work smarter and safer. The new EVs and prime movers come with advanced safety features, better driving comfort and real-time data systems that help them perform their best every day. This is how we build a transport network that is cleaner, more connected and ready for the future," added Warren Bodley, Vice President of Transport, DHL Supply Chain Southeast Asia.In addition to reducing emissions, DSSI's new EV fleet also provides a unique operational advantage. EVs can operate during cargo truck-ban hours in major city centers – typically from 6am to 10am and 5pm to 10pm, excluding Sunday and holidays in certain zones – giving DSSI more flexibility in meeting time-sensitive delivery windows in restricted urban areas.Formed in 2019, DSSI is a joint venture between DHL Supply Chain and JG Summit, providing domestic transportation, logistics, warehousing and distribution services across the Philippines. The company continues to invest in sustainable, future-ready solutions that support the country's growing logistics needs.Hashtag: #DHL

DHL – The logistics company for the world

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With approximately 400,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy, auto-mobility and retail, DHL is decisively positioned as "The logistics company for the world".



DHL is part of DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of approximately 84.2 billion euros in 2024. With sustainable business practices and a commitment to society and the environment, the Group makes a positive contribution to the world. DHL Group aims to achieve net-zero emissions logistics by 2050.





About JG Summit Holdings, Inc.

JG Summit Holdings, Inc. (JGS), a publicly listed company, is one of the largest and more diversified Filipino conglomerates. It is the holding company for a group of companies with substantial business interests in food manufacturing and agro-industrial and commodities (Universal Robina Corp.); real estate and hotel (Robinsons Land Corp.); air transportation (Cebu Pacific Air); digital banking (GoTyme Bank); and petrochemicals (JG Summit Olefins Corporation). The Company also has core investments in telecommunications (PLDT), power generation and distribution (Meralco), banking (Bank of the Philippine Islands) and real estate (Singapore Land Group Limited).

