Group photo featuring officiating guests including Mr. TSOI Kin Pan, George, JP, Commissioner for Sports, Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau of the HKSAR Government (front row, fifth from left); Mr. Zhu Jianping, Deputy Head of Sports Section of the Department of Publicity, Cultural and Sports Affairs of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the HKSAR (front row, fourth from right); Mr. Eric Fok Kai Shan, JP, Chairman of Vivere Sky Group (front row, fifth from right); Mr. Jeremy Fok Kai Yan, Executive Director of Vivere Sky Group (front row, first from left); Mr. Michael Cheng, President of the Hong Kong, China Tennis Association (front row, third from left); Mr. Yang Yunchao, Deputy Chief Executive of CCB (Asia) (front row, fourth from left); Ms. Annie Chen, Deputy Chief Executive of CCB (Asia) (front row, third from right); and Mr. Wei Shengfan, Chairman of Beijing CTA Tour Sport Management Co., Ltd. (front row, second from left), together with other distinguished guests.

Celebrity Match guest Ms. Nancy Wu appeared on stage alongside tennis players Mr. Li Zhe and Mr. Kevin Wong Chun-hun, sharing their passion for tennis and excitement for the upcoming competition.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 October 2025 - The China Tennis Tour CCB (Asia) Hong Kong Open 2025 (hereafter "CTA1000 CCB (Asia) Hong Kong Open") will return to Victoria Park Tennis Court from 23rd to 30th November 2025. The eight-day tournament will gather more than 150 of the China's top players, competing across Men's Singles, Women's Singles, Men's Doubles, and Women's Doubles for a total prize purse of RMB 800,000. As one of the city's most anticipated sporting events, the tournament will feature star-studded appearances by leading names including Wang Qiang, Liu Fangzhou, Te Rigele, Liu Shaoyun, and Xiao Linang, showcasing the highest level of Chinese tennis. The Opening Ceremony and Celebrity Match will be highlighted by actress Nancy Wu, who will join national-level players on court for a special encounter. With a week-long programme of tournament and celebratory activities, the CTA1000 CCB (Asia) Hong Kong Open is set to ignite Victoria Park with passion, spark a citywide tennis fever, and deliver an unforgettable sporting spectacle for fans.Among the biggest highlights is the much-anticipated return of, once China's top player, a two-time Asian Games gold medallist, who reached a career-high world ranking of No.12. Armed with experience and proven talent, she is ready to light up Hong Kong with the next chapter of her comeback., a two-time champion of CTA Tour Professional Finals and winner of both the singles and doubles titles at this year's CTA1000 Huzhou stop, arrives in Hong Kong in red-hot form and is widely tipped to extend her winning momentum.has showcased his prowess on hard courts across multiple CTA events. At the Hong Kong stop, his explosive power and fearless shot-making are set to inject fresh intrigue and excitement into the men's singles field., who captured last year's Hong Kong crown with grit and composure, will look to repeat his triumph in front of a home crowd., the men's doubles champion at the 2023 CTA Tour Professional Finals, is set to reaffirm his doubles dominance as he takes on another elite stage in Hong Kong.At today's press conference, the tournament's provisional player line-up, schedule, and a range of community initiatives and cross-sector collaborations were unveiled. The event was strongly supported by representatives from the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong SAR, the Hong Kong SAR Government, co-organizers, sponsors, and underscoring the city's growing status as a hub for world-class sporting events.Celebrity guest Ms. Nancy Wu joined Chinese player Li Zhe and Hong Kong, China's Kevin Wong Chun-hun on stage to share their passion for tennis, their preparation for the competition, and words of encouragement for young athletes. Their lively exchange energized the event and underscored the CTA Tour's unique role as a platform for sporting and cultural exchange., the organizer of CTA1000 CCB (Asia) Hong Kong Open 2025, said: "The CTA1000 returning to Hong Kong for the third consecutive year reaffirms the city's capability to host national-level sporting events. With elite players converging at Victoria Park, spectators can look forward to world-class competition and an electrifying atmosphere. Beyond competition, the event symbolizes cultural exchange and community engagement, while further enhancing Hong Kong's position as the 'Events Capital of Asia'.", expressed: "For the third consecutive year, CCB (Asia) is proud to sponsor the CTA1000 Hong Kong Open, a competition that fosters sporting exchange between Chinese mainland and Hong Kong athletes while reflecting our commitment to advancing cultural integration across the Greater Bay Area through the power of finance. We will continue to support high-caliber sporting events as part of our mission to serve the nation's development, strengthen Hong Kong's role as an international financial hub, and contribute to building China into a leading sporting powerhouse.", stated that: "Since its inception in 2020, the CTA Tour has steadily developed into a flagship national event, carrying the mission of nurturing young talent and promoting the sport of tennis. The successful staging of the Hong Kong stop not only highlights the city's unique strengths in hosting major sporting events, but also builds a bridge for exchange between China and the international community. Through this platform, we aim to showcase the rapid growth of Chinese tennis to the world, while injecting new momentum into the integration of sports, culture, tourism and innovation across the Greater Bay Area."The press conference was attended and supported by representatives from the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau of the HKSAR Government, the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the HKSAR, Vivere Sky Group, the Hong Kong, China Tennis Association, CCB (Asia), Jiangsu Yanghe Distillery Co., Ltd., and China Mobile Hong Kong Company Limited, among other government and corporate partners. The organizers also extend special thanks to CCB (Asia), China Taiping Insurance Group Limited, Jiangsu Yanghe Distillery Co., Ltd., China Mobile Hong Kong Company Limited, Ticketflap, eyes3 Sports Technology Ltd, Ocean Park, Art Piece, thatsmoa, Body Solution, RTHK, C'estbon, Teloon, Kelme and other sponsors and partners for their tremendous support of this year's tournament.The CTA1000 CCB (Asia) Hong Kong Open is not only a stage for showcasing China's tennis excellence but also a bridge for fostering exchange and integration within the Greater Bay Area. Through diverse community programs and youth initiatives, the tournament aims to bring tennis closer to everyday life and inspire the next generation of players. Now in its third consecutive year in Hong Kong, the event underscores both the vitality of Chinese sports and the city's unique appeal as a global destination for world-class events.Tickets for the CTA1000 CCB (Asia) Hong Kong Open 2025 is available now on Ticketflap: www.ticketflap.com/ctahko

About Vivere Sky Group

Vivere Sky Group founded in HK in 2017. With our unparalleled resources, powerful bulwark and privileged background, we strive to become the frontrunner of sports and culture in the Greater Bay Area in the following business segments: Event Management, Training & Education, Sports Technology, Branding and Space Management. Vivere Sky Group has all along been exploring business opportunities in the Greater Bay Area. We aim at taking forward integrated development of sports and culture, enhancing social influence of sports and cultural industry and better integrating into the National Development, to create a better living environment for the next generation.

About China Tennis Tour

The China Tennis Tour is a top-tier IP event launched by the China Tennis Association in 2020, representing a major development with independent intellectual property rights in China. It is also the first tennis IP event in the country. This tournament breaks the traditional constraints of age, amateur and professional players, and nationality, using rankings as the basis for eligibility. It dismantles the barriers between professional and amateur players, providing significant opportunities for advancement within the tournament system for a wide range of tennis enthusiasts. As the highest-level series within the Tour, the CTA1000 has become a key platform for developing China's tennis ecosystem, showcasing top-tier talent, and expanding the nation's global sporting footprint.



The China Tennis Tour adheres to a people-centered development philosophy, leveraging China's tennis skill levels and the national tennis ranking system. By operating in a market-driven manner and effectively utilizing market resources, it aims to promote the popularization and development of tennis in China, contributing to the construction of a strong sports nation.

