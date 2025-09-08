BEIJING - Chicago corn futures eased on Monday as traders adjusted positions before a closely watched U.S. government supply and demand report this week, while farmers prepare for what is expected to be a record harvest.

The most active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) fell 0.06% to $4.17-6/8 per bushel, as of 0237 GMT.

"U.S. corn futures still feel the pressure of the impending harvest and the expectations that crops will be very large, despite some of the downgrades to the crop ratings," said Ole Houe, director of advisory services at IKON Commodities in Sydney.

Soybeans rose 0.17% to $10.28-6/8 a bushel, though demand concerns from top buyer China continued to weigh on sentiment.

Beijing has been securing soybeans from South American countries for shipments during the key U.S. marketing season, avoiding U.S. cargoes amid trade tensions with Washington.

"Soybeans are still stuck not knowing where to go until the U.S. and China strike a deal," said Houe.

"The market is up marginally this morning, but it is unlikely to last as harvest pressure is about to appear and demand is nowhere to be seen."

On Friday, S&P Global Commodity Insights projected U.S. corn and soybean production above the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) August outlook.

By contrast, other private forecasts, including from Allendale and StoneX, estimated yields and production below government's view.

Wheat slipped 0.1% to $5.18-6/8 a bushel, falling for a fifth straight session on ample supplies.