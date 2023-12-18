Established in 1969 by Master Lim Choon Huat, Chien Chi Tow began as a martial arts institute. Over the years, we observed and mastered the commonalities between the disciplines of martial arts and healing arts, allowing us to bridge the knowledge and skills of both. This paved the way for us to become a renowned TCM brand in Singapore, offering a comprehensive suite of holistic solutions, including Tui Na and Acupuncture treatments. A new brand, Madam Partum was born in 2017, drawing on the expertise of the existing Chien Chi Tow team, Yen relentlessly researched the TCM Tui Na techniques and herbal knowledge to provide a complete suite of products and services for mothers going through the perinatal journey. Madam Partum is currently the leading TCM Pre and Postpartum specialist care centre, helping mothers achieve a complete and wholesome recovery journey through their holistic programme and a full suite of complementing TCM herbal products.

Celebrating Community and Culture Chien Chi Tow Healthcare Pte Ltd has been an integral part of the local community, fostering a sense of cultural pride and wellness. The Heritage Enterprise Award recognizes the company's role in preserving and promoting the rich heritage of TCM within the heart of Singapore's diverse neighbourhoods. Looking Forward: A Future Rooted in Tradition As Chien Chi Tow Healthcare Pte Ltd celebrates this remarkable achievement, the company remains steadfast in its commitment to advancing the heritage of Traditional Chinese Medicine. The Heritage Enterprise Award 2023 serves as a catalyst for even greater endeavours, inspiring Chien Chi Tow to continue its mission of providing quality TCM solutions and nurturing the health and well-being of the community.

years ago, Chien Chi Tow won two awards from the Singapore Heartland Enterprise Star Award. The first award was the Best Marketer Award, and the second award was the Best Visual Merchandising Award. Fast forward ten years to today, we won the Heritage Enterprise Award. These dazzling achievements could not have happened without the support and encouragement of our community, the pioneering innovation and enterprising spirit of all our colleagues, past and present. I hope that everyone will continue to give their very best, move forward courageously, and carve out a greater reputation for Chien Chi Tow, both locally, and globally!" says Master Lim Choon Huat.

© Press Release 2023

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.