The event brought together 20 A‑share listed companies spanning consumer electronics, information technology, biomedicine, and advanced manufacturing — all presenting roadshows to institutional investors keen to gauge China's investment narrative as it evolves.
The Conference featured keynote addresses from PAN Guangbiao, Council Member of the China Association for Public Companies (CAPCO); HU Wei, Deputy General Manager of the Bank of China Singapore Branch; Dr. LIANG Hong, Chairperson of the Institutional Business Committee at Huatai Securities; and Chia Caihan, Head of Greater China Capital Markets of Singapore Exchange Limited (SGX Group). They were joined by senior executives from Southern Asset Management, and representatives of listed companies to explore actionable opportunities for cross-border investment and financing between China and Singapore.
Revaluing China: Market Seize the Moment
The Conference highlighted the ongoing revaluation of Chinese assets. Bank of China Singapore Branch Deputy GM HU Wei opened with a reaffirmation: China's robust economic fundamentals, consistent policy steer, and the resilience of its A‑share market are sharpening the country's appeal as a core allocation for global investors.
Dr. LIANG Hong, Chairperson of Huatai Securities Institutional Business Committee reviewed the trajectory of this revaluation in her speech, citing the policy-driven market rebound in September 2024, the tech-stock repricing in early-2025, and the broader asset revaluation observed in recent months. Dr. LIANG pointed that with a stable infrastructure backbone, an unmatched engineering talent pool, and a vast domestic market, China has every reason – with its inherent capabilities - to command a fresh look from global capital.
Dr. LIANG added that with the US Federal Reserve easing cycle now looming, macro narratives are being rewritten. A weaker dollar could invite RMB appreciation expectations, amplifying the allure of Chinese assets — notably Hong Kong equities — for international investors.
Huatai's Expanding Cross‑Border Playbook
In a year where Asia's capital flows are rewriting regional dynamics, Huatai has moved decisively and consistently to widen its execution capabilities in cross-border businesses.
First half of 2025: Huatai Securities (Singapore) secured Issue Manager license on Singapore Exchange (SGX), strengthening its onshore facilitation role.
July 2025: It obtained Foreign Portfolio Investor (FPI) registration from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), green‑lighting its entry into the Indian capital markets.
These strategic licenses extend Huatai's reach across Southeast Asia and beyond, complementing its record this year as a lead underwriter, delivering successful Hong Kong and mainland IPOs for Chinese corporates, and leveraging a fully integrated onshore–offshore service model.
"Our aim with this summit is to embed technology as well as industrial innovation and collaboration more deeply into the China–Singapore financing conversation exploring new solutions for cross-border investment and financing," Dr. LIANG said, "and to encourage sustained, high‑quality engagement between overseas capital and China's best‑in‑class listed companies."
Spotlight on Collaboration and Competitiveness
Among corporate keynotes, WU Sanqiang, Board Secretary of China International Marine Containers (CIMC Group), positioned continued capital market reform, deeper participation in global value chains, and the emerging "Singapore+1" strategic model as catalytic forces enhancing Chinese firms' international competitiveness.
XIAN Weiwei, Senior Vice President of Sustainable Development Department at Southern Asset Management and XIE Dongming, Managing Director of Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation (OCBC) made their speeches regarding sustainable investment and cross-border finance cooperation.
The agenda also featured a standout panel discussion titled "Cracking the Investment Code: Resilience and Growth Engines in China's Transforming Economy", which brought together Huatai Securities' Chief Analyst for Energy Transformation Research, LIU Jun, and other representatives of listed companies to explore emerging investment opportunities through a round table discussion.
Capital Bridges Built for the Long Term
The event concluded with investor pitches involving 20 invited listed companies, alongside a parallel forum hosted by the Bank of China focused on cross‑border financing and corporate internationalization. These sessions provided direct platforms for dialogue and partnership, reinforcing capital connectivity and industrial collaboration between Chinese companies and the dynamic Southeast Asian market.
About Huatai Securities
Incorporated in April 1991, Huatai Securities is a leading technology-driven securities group in China, with a highly collaborative business model, a cutting-edge digital platform and an extensive and engaging customer base. It provides comprehensive financial services to individual and institutional clients, including wealth management, investment banking, sales and trading, investment management, among others, with a substantial international presence.
