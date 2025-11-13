Founded in 2007, Bora Pharmaceuticals ("Bora" or "the Company", 6472.TW) is a leading pharmaceutical services company with a vision and goal of "Contributing to Better Health All Over the World". Operating under a "Dual Engine" model that integrates CDMO and commercial expertise, we empower pharmaceutical and biotech partners to optimize product development, accelerate launches, and scale supply to meet global patient needs. At the same time, we actively broaden R&D and sales infrastructure, focusing on niche and rare disease markets to improve patients' quality of life. By investing in talent, infrastructure, and biologics expansion, Bora continues to transform operations and achieve sustainable growth. For more information, visit www.bora-corp.com . Disclaimer: This document and the accompanying information may contain forward-looking statements. All statements regarding the company's future business operations, potential events, and prospects (including but not limited to forecasts, targets, estimates, and operational plans) are considered forward-looking statements unless they refer to factual occurrences. Forward-looking statements are subject to various factors and uncertainties that may cause significant differences from actual results, including but not limited to price fluctuations, actual demand, exchange rate variations, market share, competitive conditions, changes in the legal, financial, and regulatory framework, international economic and financial market conditions, political risks, cost estimates, and other risks and variables beyond the company's control. These forward-looking statements are based on current predictions and assessments, and the company disclaims any responsibility for future updates.

