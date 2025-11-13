BODW In the City 2025 Press Conference was successfully held yesterday. Guests of honour, Professor Viveca Chan, Vice Chairman of the Hong Kong Design Centre, Chairman of the BODW In the City Steering Committee, Member of the BODW Steering Committee (Third from the right in the front row), Mr. Carmelo Ficarra, Consul General of Italy in Hong Kong and Macao (Forth from the right in the front row) with representatives from the Hong Kong Design Centre, partners, and attending guests.

Motion City Partner

Sino Group

Partners

AIA Hong Kong

Andante

Andrea Bonaceto

Ascot Chang

Asian One

Ferrari Owners Club

atelier Bernard Chang

Atelier Pacific

B&B Italia

B.S.C. COLOURLIVING Limited

Ben Brown Fine Arts Hong Kong

Burberry

Central Market

College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences, City University of Hong Kong

CulinArt 1862

Consulate General of the Czech Republic in Hong Kong

DOX by Qubus

dunhill

ENOTECA

ESPRIT

Global ESG Leadership Organization

GSA Limited

HIR Studio

Hong Kong Tramways Limited

Tram Plus Limited

Hong Kong Design Institute

Hong Kong Institute of Urban Design

INNOTIER

Institute for Sustainable Urbanization

UPD International

Jockey Club Creative Arts Centre

K11 MUSEA

KC100 Art Space

Metro South

Kheiron Milano

LALA CURIO

Lee Tung Avenue

Mia Cucina

Moleskine

The Moroso Gallery of Wonders

Novalis Art Design

NUOVO

PMQ

Preciosa Lighting

SOFE Coffee

Tai Ping Carpets

Tom Lee Music

TOWNGAS

Tu by Tu

Urban Land Institute

Urbanism\Architecture Bi-City Biennale

Venchi

Visionnaire

Vivienne Tam

Walk in Hong Kong

Wyndham Social





HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 November 2025 - Following the success of the 2024 edition, the(HKDC) is again collaborating with designers, international and local businesses and other prestigious partners to launch(the Programme), with theas the Lead Sponsor. This two-week design festival is scheduled from November 24 to December 7, 2025, featuring over 30 themed events throughout Hong Kong, primarily in Central, Admiralty, Wan Chai, and Tsim Sha Tsui.The programme is proud to join forces with multiple partners to co-create the event, hand in hand. With their support, as well as that of all participating brands and institutions, the Programme brings together design talents from both global and local spheres, showcasing outstanding designs and fostering new collaborations and ideas. To offer the public a comprehensive and immersive design experience, the events will encompass guided tours, exhibitions, live artisanal demonstrations, talks and sharing sessions, and gastronomic initiatives, spanning various design disciplines to showcase the best of local creativity and innovation. Highlights include decorated Tram Tours, Live Car Painting Performance, and opportunities to engage with internationally renowned designers visiting Hong Kong to exchange ideas and share their latest works.The BODW In the City 2025 Press Conference was held on November 11 at Nature Discovery Park, located in K11 MUSEA., and, officiated as guests of honor. A few representatives from supporting brands and design units have attended, creating a lively and harmonious atmosphere.Professor Viveca Chan remarked in her welcoming speech: 'Welcome to BODW In the City 2025! Hong Kong is a city where design and business merge seamlessly. With this year's Programme, Hong Kong Design Centre and our partners aim to offer the public even more diverse experiences, sparking curiosity and providing a platform to explore the power of design through idea exchange.'shared the inspiration behind BODW In the City 2025'stheme, explaining, 'This year, under the theme CurioCity, we encourage the exchange of design ideas and stories In the City through curiosity. By bridging venues, brands and designers, we aim to showcase Hong Kong's vibrant design energy to locals and tourists alike through more than 30 dedicated events citywide.''With its rich history and cultural heritage of design, combined with modern innovation, Italy is a pivotal player in the global design landscape. By partnering with the Consulate General of Italy in Hong Kong, this year's Programme offers unique brand collaborations and experiences to tourists and the Hong Kong public.Mr. Carmelo Ficarra expressed his support during his speech at the press conference: 'The Programme serves as a bridge connecting the creative energies of Hong Kong and Italy. We are delighted to see how premium Italian brands are exerting their global influence in Hong Kong, and how the local community is transforming these influences into local expressions. I believe that together, we are cultivating a fusion of ideas that inspires and transforms urban landscapes.' 'Through BODW In the City, each participating brand, including the Italian brands, seeks to bring a unique perspective to the project. Together, they weave a story that transcends boundaries and ignites inspiration, positioning the Programme as a premier platform to celebrate the transformative power of design in the urban landscape.Brand partners join forces with HKDC include:Hashtag: #HongKongDesignCentre #HKDC #BODWIntheCity2025 Wechat: @HKDC香港设计中心

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About BODW In the City

BODW In the City, an exciting citywide design initiative organised by the Hong Kong Design Centre with the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency as the lead sponsor, aims to amplify the impact of Business of Design Week (BODW) in the city; to engage tourists and the public while activating Brand and Venue Partners.



Running from November 24 to December 7, 2025, this vibrant event showcases Hong Kong's commitment to design excellence and creativity in a way that contributes to the local economy. This year's theme, 'CurioCity,' aligns with BODW's overarching theme of 'Curiosity,' sparking a curious perspective among the public.



With over 30 events organised by various organisations, businesses, and cultural venues, this initiative transforms Hong Kong's design destinations into dynamic spaces filled with installations, programmes, exhibitions, workshops, performances, etc. By seamlessly blending cultural and commercial elements, BODW In the City invites everyone to experience how design enhances everyday life and business operations.



About Hong Kong Design Centre (www.hkdesigncentre.org)

Hong Kong Design Centre is a strategic partner of the Hong Kong SAR Government in leveraging the city's East-meets-West advantage to create value from design.



To achieve our goals we:



Cultivate a design culture

Bridge stakeholders to opportunities that unleash the value of design

Promote excellence in various design disciplines

Follow us on:

About Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (www.ccidahk.gov.hk)

The Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) established in June 2024, formerly known as Create Hong Kong (CreateHK), is a dedicated office set up by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR Government) under the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau to provide one-stop services and support to the cultural and creative industries with a mission to foster a conducive environment in Hong Kong to facilitate the development of arts, culture and creative sectors as industries. Its strategic foci are nurturing talent and facilitating start-ups, exploring markets, promoting cross-sectoral and cross-genre collaboration, promoting the development of arts, culture and creative sectors as industries under the industry-oriented principle, and promoting Hong Kong as Asia's creative capital and fostering a creative atmosphere in the community to implement Hong Kong's positioning as the East-meets-West centre for international cultural exchange under the National 14th Five-Year Plan.



Disclaimer: The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region provides funding support to some of HKDC's activities/projects only, and does not otherwise take part in such funded activities/projects. Any opinions, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed in this publication and relevant materials/events (or by members of the project teams) are those of HKDC only and do not reflect the views of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau, the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency, the CreateSmart Initiative Secretariat or the CreateSmart Initiative Vetting Committee.





About Consulate General of Italy in Hong Kong and Macao (conshongkong.esteri.it)

The Consulate General of Italy in Hong Kong and Macao represents Italy and the Italian Government in the two Special Administrative Regions of Hong Kong and Macao. The activity of the Consulate General focuses on consular services provided to the Italian nationals formally resident in Hong Kong or in Macao as well as to the local and international community (mainly for visa services). The Consulate General of Italy in Hong Kong and Macao contribute to the implementation of the initiatives to promote Italy in Hong Kong and Macao, especially cultural activities, together with the Italian Cultural Institute, and business and trade promotion together with the Italian Trade Commission. From 1st of September 2022, the Consul General of Italy in Hong Kong and Macao is Mr. Carmelo Ficarra. More information on the Consulate General of Italy in Hong Kong and Macao and its activities are available on the website https://conshongkong.esteri.it/it/ and on social profiles IG (@italyinhongkong), X (@italyinhongkong) and FB (@italyinhongkong).



Hong Kong Design Centre