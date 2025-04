JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - Media OutReach Newswire - 1 April 2025 - Theis set to take place on, bringing together leading cybersecurity experts, IT decision-makers, and industry pioneers to tackle the growing cyber risks facingCybersecurity remains a top concern for financial institutions in Africa. In 2024, the Bank of Uganda fell victim to an offshore hacking group known as "Waste," resulting in the theft of approximately. Additionally, ZB Financial Holdings in Zimbabwe experienced a ransomware attack in July 2024, leading to significant data leaks affecting customer and operational information. More recently, in Standard Bank confirmed that it experienced a data breach that involved limited personal and financial information. These incidents underscore the urgent need for robust cybersecurity strategies within the BFSI sector.The BFSI Security Summit is theplatform forto explore the latest strategies and technologies to secure Africa's financial landscape."Cybercrime is evolving at an alarming rate, and financial institutions in Africa are prime targets. The BFSI Security Summit will provide a crucial platform for industry leaders to collaborate, share insights, and implement strategies to safeguard their organizations," saysThe summit offers ato showcase their expertise and connect with key decision-makers. Sponsors will benefit fromFor media inquiries, sponsorship, or speaking opportunities, contactHashtag: #ITNewsAfrica

