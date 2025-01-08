Unsurprisingly, MAHB has been losing ground in the ASEAN aviation market. Over the last 10 years, KLIA has lost passengers while key regional peers have grown significantly). This has resulted in MAHB's market share declining from 20% to 16%). Throughout this time, KLIA's regional peers, including Changi Airport in Singapore and Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, continue to make significant investments to increase their capacity and further distance themselves from KLIA.Over a 10-year period, MAHB has consistently underperformed listed APAC peers across a number of key financial metrics (Moreover, MAHB's dividend has remained stagnant over the last 10 years and MAHB distributed only RM0.11 per share in 2024. This implies a 1.0% dividend yield, which is four times lower than the KLCI Bursa Malaysia Indexand three times lower than the DJ Airports indexThe RM11 per share offer price compares to RM0.82 of dividends MAHB has paid over the past 10 years (As highlighted in the offer document dated 6 December 2024, the Consortium intends to upgrade and modernise MAHB's operations, enhance passenger service, improve airline connectivity and stimulate traffic growth. The Consortium believes that such objectives will be best achieved by MAHB as a private entity, taking a long-term approach to decision-making and capital investment, and benefitting from GIP's airport expertise.With its combined resources, control of the board and without the constraints of a public market listing, the Consortium together with management will be able to expedite necessary capital investments and provide the requisite technical expertise to realise MAHB's full potential.This offer presents a compelling opportunity for MAHB shareholders to achieve immediate and attractive returns and GDA therefore encourages all shareholders who have not yet accepted the offer to do so before the revised closing time and date of 5:00 p.m. (Malaysian time) on 17 January 2025.Hashtag: #GatewayDevelopmentAlliance

