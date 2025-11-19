H.E. Mr. Heng Sour, Labor and Vocational Training Minister of Cambodia

Sun Ruizhe, President, China National Textile & Apparel Council

Jemmy Kartiwa, Chairman, ASEAN Federation of Textile Industries

Sharon Lim, President, Singapore Fashion Council

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 November 2025 - The Asia-Pacific Textile & Apparel Supply Chain Expo (APTEXPO 2025) officially opened today at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre, bringing together global leaders to shape the future of the textile and apparel industry.The Opening Ceremony welcomed distinguished guests, including:We extend our sincere appreciation to our founding associations ASEAN Federation of Textile Industries (AFTEX) and China National Textile & Apparel Council (CNTAC) as well as co-organizers MP Singapore Pte Ltd and CCPIT TEX, and our host association Singapore Fashion Council (SFC). Special thanks also go to our supporting associations, partners, and the Singapore Tourism Board for their generous support.Day 1 featured a grand opening ceremony and visionary keynotes, followed by the Asia-Pacific Supply Chain Summit, which addressed pivotal topics shaping the industry from global market trends and trade outlook to strategies for building resilient, adaptive, and sustainable supply chains. Thought leaders emphasized the urgent shift toward sustainability and circularity, alongside compelling discussions on how technology and AI are transforming fashion from production and design to consumer experience.The day also included high-value business matchmaking sessions, enabling exhibitors and buyers to forge meaningful connections, deepen collaboration, and lay the foundation for partnerships that will drive future growth.With two expansive exhibition halls showcasing 100+ leading manufacturers, solution providers, and fashion brands, APTEXPO 2025 is more than an exhibition it is a strategic hub for innovation, collaboration, and global supply chain transformation.Leading global brands and retailers such as NIKE, PUMA, New Balance, Lululemon, VF Corporation, The Walt Disney Company, Decathlon, Hanes Brands, Samsonite, Cotton On, Kontoor Brands, IKEA, and Lidl & Kaufland were among the key visiting companies, reinforcing APTEXPO's role as a premier platform for shaping the future of the industry.For more information, visit www.ap-texpo.com Hashtag: #APTEXPO2025

About CCPIT TEX

The Sub-Council of Textile Industry, China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT TEX) was officially established in 1988. Three decades after its establishment, CCPIT TEX has gradually developed into an excellent organizer for professional exhibitions in China's textile and apparel industry. Independently or along with its partners, CCPIT TEX has organized a series of world-renowned exhibitions which cover the entire textile and garment industry both at home and abroad, including but not limited to Intertextile apparel fabrics, Intertextile home textiles, ITMA ASIA + CITME and CINTE.

About MP Singapore

The MP Group (MP) is a global full-service events management, marketing and community engagement company.



Established since 1987, MP embodies more than a quarter century of event building, marketing and management experience in both Eastern and Western cultures, practices, and business philosophies. We bring world-class talent, industry expertise, and incredible enthusiasm into the design and management of extraordinary online-to-offline experiences for your organization.



MP is part of Pico Group, a global group of agencies specializing in engaging people, creating experiences and activating brands for businesses, institutions and governments. As part of the Pico group, MP has unlimited access to a wide network of industry contacts and resources. Pico Far East Holdings has been listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange since 1992.

About AFTEX

ASEAN Federation of Textile Industries (AFTEX) was established in 1978 with the objective of promoting common trade position and cooperation among textile and apparel industry in ASEAN member countries in line with the objective of the ASEAN Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ASEAN-CCI). Every year, AFTEX holds its regular meetings plus side events on a rotational basis among member countries to discuss concrete issues of significant relevance to the regional growth and development of the textile and apparel industry, ranging from ASEAN trade linkages to workforce development, from trade fairs & investment promotion to sustainability issue, from regional cooperation to broader partnerships, and more.

About Singapore Fashion Council

Singapore Fashion Council (SFC) is the official association for the textile and fashion industry in Singapore. Embracing a transformative vision, SFC aspires to become a Vibrant Asian Hub for Responsible Fashion.



With a focus on four key pillars: Sustainability, Innovation & Technology, Internationalisation, and Retail, SFC works closely with diverse partners across the value chain to offer thought leadership, extensive networks, and resources – to drive impactful change throughout the ecosystem.”

