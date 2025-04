LUANDA, ANGOLA– EQS Newswire – 2 April 2025 -The process initiated today arises within the scope of Presidential Order No. 210/23, of August 29, which authorizes the opening of the tender for the award of concession contracts for the management, operation and maintenance of these terminals, for a period of 20 years.Within 40 working days after the publication of the public tender notice in Jornal de Angola, investors interested in developing and optimizing the operation of these public assets can submit their proposals, in accordance with the requirements and factors set out in the documents of the procedure defined by the Ministry of Transport.Connected to Luanda and ports in neighboring countries, Cabinda and Soyo are central hubs in maritime and river trade in the northern region, linking cities, populations and companies from different sectors, including oil.In addition to the development of the cabotage sector in Northern Angola, the management of the concession will allow the creation of jobs, the improvement of freight and passenger transport logistics, and a better use of existing resources, ensuring a more competitive and sustainable operation, in line with efficiency and sustainability policies in the transport sector. in Angola.The launching ceremony of the Tender for the Concession of the Passenger and Cargo Terminals of the Ports of Cabinda and Soyo was chaired by the Secretary of State for Civil Aviation, Maritime and Port Sectors, Rui Carreira.More information about the competitors and proposals is available on the website https://www.Mintrans-Tenders.ao Hashtag: #MinistryofTransportofAngola

