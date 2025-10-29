About “Real Madrid Next Accelerator for Asia” Batch 2

“Real Madrid Next Accelerator for Asia” Batch 2 was launched in April 2025, aimed to open collaborations between Real Madrid Next and Asian startups.

Creww has partnered with Real Madrid Next to bring innovative technologies and services from Asian startups to develop projects that aim to improve and advance the sports industry.

The program is designed to not only boost the growth of Asian startups, but to also create an innovation community for Real Madrid Next, by carrying out continuous programs for Asian startups to innovate the sports industry as a whole in the decades to come.

For more information, please visit https://global.creww.me/global/en/real-madrid-next-accelerator-for-asia-2

Through careful review and evaluation, we have selected 6 startups out of many promising startups.

The selected startups will be brushing up collaboration ideas through mentoring and workshops, followed by PoC and a Demo Day in June/July 2026 (tentative) to share their results.

To concerned parties who are interested in joining the Demo Day to be held in Madrid, Spain, please let us know at [ pjtr@creww.me ].

Selected Startups

With the program theme based on Real Madrid Next’s six areas of work, we have selected startups that align with five of the focused areas.

< E-Health >





< Performance >





< Audiovidual >





< Cybersecurity & Technology >





< Social >

Program Name

Real Madrid Next Accelerator for Asia

Target

early and middle-stage startups in Asia in the field of sports-tech, health-tech, fan engagement, etc. which aligns with Real Madrid Next’s six areas of work

Expected Outcome

business partnerships*

Program Website

https://global.creww.me/global/en/real-madrid-next-accelerator-for-asia-2

Organizer

Real Madrid Next, Creww Inc.



Real Madrid Next is the brand under which Real Madrid's innovation projects are developed, with the collaboration of startups and companies looking to improve performance with the support of the Real Madrid ecosystem. Real Madrid Next focuses on six work areas: e-health, performance, fan engagement, audiovisual, cybersecurity & technological infrastructures and social. In all of them we seek excellence and the greatest technological advance possible to allow the club to enhance its digital transformation and keep its leadership in the sports industry. Learn more at https://www.realmadridnext.com/en/next/home

About Creww

Creww Inc. runs Japan's largest open innovation platform. With a vision to "build an age of bravery," Creww supports all startups, entrepreneurs, businesses and individuals that take on new challenges.

Since its founding in 2012, Creww has organized more than 550 open innovation programs between companies, local governments and startups, and has achieved approximately 1,500 collaborations, with over 9,000 startups registered on the platform. Creww aims to contribute to the startup ecosystem in the Asia-Pacific region and beyond, starting with promoting open innovation with Korea, Taiwan and more.





Company Overview

Company: Creww Inc.

Established: 2012/8/13

Address: 5F, JMF Bldg. Shibuya 03, 2-11-1 Dogenzaka, Shibuya, Tokyo, Japan

Representative: Sorato Ijichi, CEO

Creww Inc.