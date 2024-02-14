RIYADH — Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Commerce has announced the provision of online services for foreign companies looking to establish regional headquarters in the country after securing a license from the Ministry of Investment.

These services encompass issuing regional headquarters as a branch or as a new foreign company, in addition to issuing, amending, and renewing commercial registers, and reserving commercial names.

These electronic services are accessible through the ministry's digital platform at e.mc.gov.sa and the Saudi Business Center's platform at business.sa.

