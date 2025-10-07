A member of the House of Representatives, Honourable Olusola Fatoba, has said the approval of the Nigeria Forest Security Services by President Bola Tinubu would restore confidence in the agricultural sector, enhance security and also empower farmers towards enhancing food security.

The initiative became imperative and was signed into law by the president following incessant attacks on farmers, agrarian areas and rampant kidnapping cases with criminals using the forests as hideouts from which they strike to carry out their heinous activities.

Speaking in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, on Monday, Fatoba appealed to all the 36 state governors to support the president’s initiative in their respective states for the prompt implementation of the project.

The Chairman House Committee on Information, National Orientation, Ethics and Values expressed optimism that the forest security services would address the disturbing challenges in the forests across the country.

He advised the state governments to complement the federal government’s efforts in stamping out illegal occupation of the country’s forests and farming areas by providing all the necessary support and encouraging the local people to embrace the development by participating and engaging in the proposed exercise.

The lawmaker representing Ekiti central constituency II said, “I wish to sincerely appreciate the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his visionary leadership and approval for the establishment of the Nigeria Forest Security Services.

“This bold and timely initiative is a significant step towards addressing the pressing challenges of insecurity, especially in our rural and agrarian communities.

“At a time when insecurity has deterred many from engaging in farming and discourages foreign investment, this move will not only boost food security but also strengthen our economy through agriculture and non-oil financial inflows.

“It sends a strong signal to both citizens and the international community that Nigeria is committed to creating a safe and enabling environment for investment and growth.”

