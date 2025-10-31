Saudi Investment Bank (SAIB), rated BBB/A− by S&P/Fitch, has upsized its debut Asian syndicated dual-tranche loan to $750 million.

The Saudi bank, which held its Q3 earnings call on Thursday, revealed that the loan saw a 2.2x oversubscription based on strong investor appetite, with an excess of $1 billion of commitments. This resulted in the facility size to increase from its initial $500 million launch size to $750 million at close.

MUFG acted as the sole mandated lead arranger and bookrunner on the transaction, which consisted of three-year and five-year tranches.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

